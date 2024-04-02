Apple Pay Express Mode reportedly now available at TTC subway stations in Toronto

It's now easier than ever before to pay for your fare on the TTC.

For months, Apple Pay's Express Mode has been available on the transit network's buses and streetcars, but it looks like the feature has now rolled out to all TTC subway stations.

With Express Mode, you can complete your payment without waking up or unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

According to MacRumors, Express Mode also works for up to five hours after an iPhone has run out of battery power, allowing you to pay for your fare even when your device has died.

Since it's not possible to add a PRESTO card to the Apple Wallet app, the feature will be limited to credit and debit cards.

Apple Wallet “Express Mode” now works across the TTC. Pay without a double click, a passcode, Face ID, Touch ID — and even without power.



(Subway fare gates required an update to support Presto cards in Apple Wallet. Express Mode is an added bonus.) pic.twitter.com/9rskO1Dnm8 — Andrew Escobar (Andres) (@andrewe) March 25, 2024

Although many riders have reported that they've successfully used the feature to pay for their fare at TTC subway stations, the PRESTO website still states that "Express Mode in Apple Wallet is not available at TTC subways."

blogTO reached out to the TTC to clarify if the feature is now available at all TTC subway stations but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.

According to reports from the TTC's board meeting in December 2023, the transit network is also inching towards adding PRESTO to the Apple Wallet app, noting that the "enablement of the Presto virtual card is targeted for Q3 2024."