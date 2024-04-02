Tech
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto apple wallet

Apple Pay Express Mode reportedly now available at TTC subway stations in Toronto

Tech
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's now easier than ever before to pay for your fare on the TTC.

For months, Apple Pay's Express Mode has been available on the transit network's buses and streetcars, but it looks like the feature has now rolled out to all TTC subway stations. 

With Express Mode, you can complete your payment without waking up or unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. 

According to MacRumors, Express Mode also works for up to five hours after an iPhone has run out of battery power, allowing you to pay for your fare even when your device has died. 

Since it's not possible to add a PRESTO card to the Apple Wallet app, the feature will be limited to credit and debit cards.

Although many riders have reported that they've successfully used the feature to pay for their fare at TTC subway stations, the PRESTO website still states that "Express Mode in Apple Wallet is not available at TTC subways." 

blogTO reached out to the TTC to clarify if the feature is now available at all TTC subway stations but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication. 

According to reports from the TTC's board meeting in December 2023, the transit network is also inching towards adding PRESTO to the Apple Wallet app, noting that the "enablement of the Presto virtual card is targeted for Q3 2024." 

Lead photo by

eskystudio/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Apple Pay Express Mode reportedly now available at TTC subway stations in Toronto

Canada strikes deal with Meta to allow news back on Facebook and Instagram

City of Toronto passes landmark motion granting employment rights to AI

Someone in Toronto has created a dating app that's basically 'Love is Blind'

Man creates viral fake cheating scandal in Toronto to get people to download dating app

Microsoft is hiring dozens of high paying jobs in Toronto and many are work from home

Here's how bad Canada's mobile data prices are compared to other countries

Factory Direct is closing all of its stores and having a giant liquidation sale