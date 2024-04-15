Win a brand new Whirlpool Washer with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator

Laundry can be an annoying chore, but the new Whirlpool Top Load Washer with the 2 in 1 Removable Agitator makes laundry day a breeze.

This is an industry-first 2 in 1 removable agitator, allowing you to customize each load by taking the agitator out or keeping it in for whatever your laundry needs are.



Big bulky loads or delicates? Pull the agitator out. Tough cleaning job? Pop the agitator back in. No matter your load size or level of grime, the Whirlpool Top Load Washer with the 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is twice the washer you have at home.

Don't forget the Load & Go Dispenser where you can pre-load detergent for up to 20 loads*, the Pretreat Station Plus where you can soak, scrub and wash all in one spot or the Deep Water Wash option, which helps break down stubborn stains.

And now, you can try it out yourself with the chance to win one (1) brand new Whirlpool Top Load Washer with the industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator, which retails at $1299.99.

Check out all the contest details here.