$6.4B Ontario bridge's big moment arrives with an iconic cross-border handshake

It was a handshake for the history books when a pair of U.S. and Canadian construction workers met at the centre of the spectacular new Gordie Howe International Bridge spanning the Ontario-Michigan border.

Construction of the record-breaking $6.4 billion bridge spanning the Detroit River is now reaching its climactic peak as crews work together to join the two sides, constructed in tandem by U.S. and Canadian teams.

Installation of the bridge's mid-span closure piece that will officially complete the connection between the two sides is expected to be completed later this month.

However, the early stages of the connection process linked the two bridge halves for the first time earlier this week — providing the perfect stage for a historic photo-op.

The bridge team shared a photo of the big moment on Friday, showing the pair of workers posing alongside newly installed flags marking the position where Ontario's Highway 401 will merge with Michigan's I-75 a dizzying 42 metres above the Detroit River.

🤝 Canadian and US Ironworkers shake hands across the border as the #GordieHoweBridge deck officially becomes an international crossing, connecting our two great countries. Great job! #DeckConnect 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dZWEBOpFri — Gordie Howe International Bridge (@GordieHoweBrg) June 14, 2024

The upcoming completion of the mid-span closure piece in the coming weeks will officially make the Gordie Howe International Bridge the longest cable-stayed bridge anywhere in North America.

Its 2.5-kilometre total length, with a main span of 853 metres, will overtake the current title holder, the Port Mann Bridge in B.C. that measures 2,020 metres in length.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2025, becoming the newest — and perhaps the most impressive — international crossing between Canada and the United States.