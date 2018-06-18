Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taste of little italy fire

Popular College St. restaurants remain closed after fire

The two-alarm fire that began at a Middle Eastern restaurant on College Street during Taste of Little Italy has kept the restaurant it started in, and the two surrounding restaurants, closed as of today. 

taste of little italy fireThe Fish Store has a "Sorry we're closed" sign up and red tape surrounding it. 

taste of little italy fireThe red tape extends from The Fish Shop to Ghazale and Vivoli

taste of little italy fireGhazale's storefront is dark and the front patio is littered with debris, a splintered wood board leans against one of the two picnic tables out front. 

taste of little italy fireThe fire spread to the second storeys of The Fish Store and Ghazale and caused "lots of damage to the rooftop patio" at Vivoli, according to an employee

Vivoli remains closed as well, "for the next little while" a spokesperson for the restaurant said. 

According to Toronto Fire Services the cause of the fire is still unknown and the situation is currently under investigation.

