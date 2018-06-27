Toronto restaurant The Anne Boleyn closes after less than a year

It's off with her head for The Anne Boleyn and her fancy all-day full English breakfast (sorry, couldn't resist).

Opened in August of 2017, the spacious pub at Richmond and Peter hadn't even hit its first birthday yet when, all of the sudden, it shut down forever on June 26.

"Thank you for contacting The Anne Boleyn," reads a recorded message on the restaurant's voicemail server as of Wednesday afternoon. "We regret to inform you that we have closed our doors to the public on Tuesday, June 26."

The message advises that those with questions should contact The Social Group, which also owns Parts & Labour, Dog & Bear and, at one point, The Hoxton.

No explanation or warning was given for the closure, though patrons who had reservations did receive text messages with the news on Wednesday.

Perhaps Toronto wasn't ready for a Tudor-style sports bar just yet, or maybe futbol fans finally realized that Scotch eggs are gross. Other plausible theories exist, but I'll leave it there.

Farewell, Anne Boleyn — we hardly knew ye. What's going to happen to those sweet bookshelves, by the way?