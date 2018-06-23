City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
banjara indian restaurant fire toronto

Popular Toronto Indian restaurant closed after second fire in three months

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just two months after re-opening following an overnight blaze in March, the popular Indian restaurant Banjara has fallen victim to yet another fire. 

Fire crews were called to the restaurant right by Christie Pits at around 3:45 a.m. this morning after smoke was spotted coming out of the building. 

It took firefighters until 4:30 a.m. to put out the two-alarm blaze, which, surprisingly, didn't affect its next-door neighbour Madras Masala, another popular Indian restaurant which has yet to re-open following the first fire three months ago. 

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators have now roped off the area and are looking into the cause of the fire. 

Banjara, or 'The Banj' as some call it, has been a staple in the area since 2006 and had only just re-opened in April to the delight of regulars after repairing smoke damage to its interior. 

Following this second fire, its unclear if or when they'll re-open, though fans of the restaurant still have the option of hitting up their second location by Yonge and Eglinton. 

Lead photo by

@abimooore71

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Popular Toronto Indian restaurant closed after second fire in three months

There's a streetcar museum just outside Toronto

This Toronto greenroof and patio is hidden in plain sight

The top 10 truck rental options in Toronto

Doug Ford wants to extend Toronto's subway system to the suburbs

Toronto's queer community is truly unique

Highway yogurt spill makes for messy morning commute in Toronto

Toronto in store for a warmer than normal summer