Mascot Brewery in Toronto is closing
Today in sad news for patio lovers (read: all people with souls), Mascot Brewery is shutting down in Toronto's entertainment district to make way for (you guessed it!) a luxury condo and hotel development.
Like Maison Mercer before it, Mascot Brewery is being booted from its current home by Nobu Residences — a two tower, 49-storey, Robert De Niro-backed project scheduled for completion in 2022.
Downstairs, Odd Thomas is in the same boat.
It's not all bad news, though.
Mascot says it will reopen down the road, sometime this fall, though it has yet to announce exactly when or where. The bar will also be hosting a two-day-long rooftop bash this weekend.
"Yes, this is the end for our 31 Mercer location, but not the end for Mascot Brewery," writes the popular hangout in its closure announcement. "Due to redevelopment on the Mercer block, we'll be relocating and shutting these doors at the end of this month."
When one door closes, another opens. Yes, this is the end for our 31 Mercer location, but not the end for Mascot Brewery. Due to redevelopment on the Mercer block, we'll be relocating and shutting these doors at the end of this month. We are stoked to announce our move which will allow us to keep growing and continue to push our limits. More info coming very soon! We want to thank everyone who has taken interest in us over the years and we cannot be more appreciative of your support. Whether you've made us part of your regular rotation when going out, came by for dinner, just stopped in for a drink, been a part of our events, or are big supporters of our beer, we see you and thank you. With that being said, this one's for you - we're throwing one last party this weekend up on the Beergarden and Odd Thomas! Join us this Friday and Saturday for one last dance with @stfdjs, @tribealexander, @djmkutz + more and be a part of this historical moment for Mascot! Once again, thank you. It’s been real ✌️💛
The post goes on to promise that more info is coming "very soon!" and to thank its many supporters.
"With that being said, this one's for you - we're throwing one last party this weekend up on the Beergarden and Odd Thomas!" writes Mascot Brewery.
"Be a part of this historical moment for Mascot! Once again, thank you. It's been real."
