Mascot Brewery in Toronto is closing

Today in sad news for patio lovers (read: all people with souls), Mascot Brewery is shutting down in Toronto's entertainment district to make way for (you guessed it!) a luxury condo and hotel development.

Like Maison Mercer before it, Mascot Brewery is being booted from its current home by Nobu Residences — a two tower, 49-storey, Robert De Niro-backed project scheduled for completion in 2022.

Downstairs, Odd Thomas is in the same boat.

It's not all bad news, though.

Mascot says it will reopen down the road, sometime this fall, though it has yet to announce exactly when or where. The bar will also be hosting a two-day-long rooftop bash this weekend.

"Yes, this is the end for our 31 Mercer location, but not the end for Mascot Brewery," writes the popular hangout in its closure announcement. "Due to redevelopment on the Mercer block, we'll be relocating and shutting these doors at the end of this month."

The post goes on to promise that more info is coming "very soon!" and to thank its many supporters.

"With that being said, this one's for you - we're throwing one last party this weekend up on the Beergarden and Odd Thomas!" writes Mascot Brewery.

"Be a part of this historical moment for Mascot! Once again, thank you. It's been real."