Robert De Niro is in Toronto and just apologized to Canada

One of America's most celebrated entertainers has a message for the people of Canada this week regarding some weird, very recent tension between the leaders of our two (usually quite amicable) countries.

"I just wanted to make a note of apology for the idiot behaviour of my president," said actor Robert De Niro in Toronto on Monday.

"It's a disgrace and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It's disgusting. Great to be here!"

NEW: Actor Robert De Niro blasts "the idiotic behaviour of my president" in Toronto today after his Tony Awards rant last night. "It’s a disgrace and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at G7. Its disgusting" #tariffs #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hdctxKPzem — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) June 11, 2018

Robert De Niro, ladies and gentlemen!

The two-time Academy Award winner was in Toronto on Monday to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for his forthcoming luxury condo and restaurant development, Nobu.

Less than 24 hours earlier, however, the staunch anti-Donald Trump advocate was making headlines at the Tony Awards in New York City.

"I'm gonna say one thing. Fuck Trump," said the actor while introducing a performance at the live Broadway theatre awards show. "It's no longer down with Trump. It's fuck Trump."

de niro coming from the tonys to toronto and still taking a dump on drump is amazing and we still love that — fran 🌈 TONY WINNERS OOTI & TBV (@thenewnormaI) June 11, 2018

Mayor John Tory, who was also at the groundbreaking ceremony for Nobu, winked at why De Niro's name was trending atop the viral web ahead of Monday's event.

"With regards to the news today, sir, I have only two words for you," said Tory to De Niro in a speech of his own. "Thank you."

I had two words for Robert De Niro during his stop in Toronto today: Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tiO2msfL3a — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 11, 2018

De Niro is one of many critics who've taken aim at President Trump in recent days for how he behaved after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Quebec this weekend.

The President, upset over the idea of Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., took to Twitter on Saturday to publicly call Trudeau "very dishonest and weak."

Meanwhile, top Trump aides did the TV talking head circuit to blast Canada's leader as everything from a "backstabber" to someone who there's "a special place in hell" for.

The Canadian dollar has taken a dip in light of the perceived tiff. None of this is De Niro's fault, but I'm sure Trudeau enjoyed the apology either way.

The crowd gathered at today's press conference sure did.

When it's finished, De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's new development will be the world's first integrated Nobu Residences, Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant.

The structures are now under construction at 15 Mercer Street, site of the recently-shuttered Maison Mercer, and will include approximately 700 units between two 49-storey towers.

The development is scheduled for completion in 2022, but as it stands now, all private residences — which are said to go for roughly $1.4 million on average — have been sold.