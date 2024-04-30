Public transit around Ontario is about to get way faster thanks to fancy new tech

As part of the landmark expansion of southern Ontario's GO Transit service, routes all around Toronto are being equipped with some new technology that will make rides safer, quicker and more reliable in general.

After Metrolinx announced earlier this month that it and the Province are adding 300-plus more train trips per week across numerous lines, the transit agency has now detailed part of what will help make this upgrade possible — a snazzy new signalling system.

The European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 boasts advanced technology that will be a first for North America, allowing far more trains to operate on existing tracks without issue.

Using wireless radio communication between vehicles and their surroundings, the tech will be able to keep record of the movements of all GO and VIA trains in real-time, centralizing it for easy access and management.

It is seen as the cutting-edge of transit infrastructure, made for the bustling and complicated rail networks of Europe and used in countries around the globe. For passengers, it will translate to, most obviously, shorter intervals between trains, which will be absolutely necessary to increasing train traffic like the province is.