Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
go train expansion

Ontario embarking on biggest GO Train expansion in more than a decade

Travel
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's about to get even easier to travel around the province, as Ontario gears up to launch the biggest GO Train expansion in over 10 years.

While traffic seems to constantly be getting worse and worse in the city, there's at least one mode of transportation in and around Toronto that riders can expect to get a little bit smoother this month: GO Transit is introducing hundreds of new trips.

Adding more than 300 weekly trips, riders on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville lines can expect more frequent rides — including trains now running every 15 minutes on weekends, down from 30 on the Lakeshore West and East lines.

The province is also introducing a new 30-minute weekday service (midday and evenings) for riders on the Kitchener line between Bramalea and Union Station.

Evening train service on the Stouffville line will now be running seven days a week, and commuters from Milton to Union Station will be getting additional morning rush hours trips.

For those travelling beyond the city, every second UP Express train will now be non-stop between Union and Pearson, seven days a week, to provide more direct access to the airport.

The increased GO Transit service is set to kick off on April 28, with the shortened wait times between weekend trains on Lakeshore West and East.

Lead photo by

Randy Hoffman
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Low-cost airline is having a huge sale with cheap flights from near Toronto

Ontario embarking on biggest GO Train expansion in more than a decade

Pilot of Air Canada flight scolded after 'incredibly dangerous' Toronto landing

5 luxury hotels and resorts in Ontario for a lavish getaway

This town in Ontario is littered with 'ghost schools' that have an uncertain future

You can explore an abandoned 100-year-old canal in a small town in Ontario

Breathtaking multi-day train ride from Toronto takes you across 5 provinces

Here are the places The New York Times just recommended people visit in Toronto