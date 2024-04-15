Ontario embarking on biggest GO Train expansion in more than a decade

It's about to get even easier to travel around the province, as Ontario gears up to launch the biggest GO Train expansion in over 10 years.

While traffic seems to constantly be getting worse and worse in the city, there's at least one mode of transportation in and around Toronto that riders can expect to get a little bit smoother this month: GO Transit is introducing hundreds of new trips.

Adding more than 300 weekly trips, riders on the Milton, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener and Stouffville lines can expect more frequent rides — including trains now running every 15 minutes on weekends, down from 30 on the Lakeshore West and East lines.

The province is also introducing a new 30-minute weekday service (midday and evenings) for riders on the Kitchener line between Bramalea and Union Station.

Evening train service on the Stouffville line will now be running seven days a week, and commuters from Milton to Union Station will be getting additional morning rush hours trips.

Great news for GTA commuters!



The largest GO Transit service expansion in more than a decade starts April 28 with more than 300 new weekly trips.



This 15 per cent jump in service will give commuters more flexibility and affordable choices!



Learn more: https://t.co/NQauavmgoP pic.twitter.com/TBR1ScpYYr — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) April 15, 2024

For those travelling beyond the city, every second UP Express train will now be non-stop between Union and Pearson, seven days a week, to provide more direct access to the airport.

The increased GO Transit service is set to kick off on April 28, with the shortened wait times between weekend trains on Lakeshore West and East.