Metrolinx set to announce largest GO Transit service expansion in over a decade

Starting Sunday, April 28, GO Transit will see its largest service expansion since 2013, according to a since-deleted Metrolinx update that was mistakenly published early.

The update, which has now been re-shared across multiple social media platforms, announces service expansions and increased weekly trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Kitchener, Stouffville, and Milton lines.

As part of the expansion, 308 new weekly rail trips will be added, for a total of 2,307 weekly trips. This marks a 15 percent increase in service from the current 1,999 weekly trips.

On the Lakeshore West line, service will increase to 15-minute frequency on weekend afternoons and evenings between Oakville GO and Union Station.

On the Lakeshore East line, service will also increase to 15-minute frequency on weekend afternoons and evenings between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station.

The Kitchener line is expected to see approximately 30-minute weekday service in the midday and evenings between Bramalea GO and Union Station, and some service trips will be increased to 10 cars to provide more space for commuters.

Evening train service after 7 p.m. is also expected to return seven days a week to the Stouffville line. As part of the expansion, there will be one additional morning rush hour trip to Union Station on the Milton line and an afternoon rush hour trip to Milton GO.

Some trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, Kitchener, Barrie, and Stouffville lines will be adjusted to depart up to nine minutes earlier or later to better align with actual travel times and new and connecting services.

Although the original Metrolinx post regarding the service expansion has been deleted, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Star that the announcement was accidentally published early.

Metrolinx is expected to make an official announcement regarding the service expansion soon.