Ontario high school kids are playing a viral TikTok game terrorizing locals

A trending game played by high school students in Toronto and beyond, known as "senior assassin," has sparked warnings from provincial police who say the game could easily be misinterpreted by the public.

The rules of the game typically vary by location, but usually involve a tournament-style competition in which students eliminate each other by "tagging" them with water guns, although in some cases in the U.S., students have dangerously opted to use paintball or airsoft guns.

In a post to a Leaside community Facebook page on Wednesday, one local resident explained that they were shaken up after recently being chased by a high school student down the block.

After speaking with family members, the original poster said they learned that this is "some kind of game high schoolers are playing," with other local residents suggesting the victim was most likely the unintended target of senior assassin.

"I'm not sure what kind of person thinks it's fun to invoke terror in this manner but it's got to end. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been affected by this," the post reads.

"Being a young woman coming home in the dark by myself is scary enough and this completely shook me up. We all deserve to feel safe in this neighbourhood."

Provincial police in other jurisdictions, including Collingwood and Blue Mountain, have also sent out warnings to teenagers regarding the game, which has only grown in popularity thanks to social media platforms like TikTok.

In the past week, officers said they have responded twice to reports of young people in vehicles with firearms, which were later revealed to be teenagers playing the senior assassin game with water guns.

Police warn teenagers playing the game to avoid using water guns that resemble real firearms and to use those that are brightly coloured and plastic instead.

"Senior Assassin has grown in popularity across Canada and the United States. Although it's getting young people to take time away from their devices and online gaming, the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment would like to raise awareness for players and the public to limit confusion between the game and a real scenario," police said.

"Don't linger around other people's homes or trespass on their property; and don't wear face masks that cover the face," police warned.

"It is important for young people to understand how their actions could look/be interpreted by a member of the public who is unfamiliar with the game that they are playing."