Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Good Egg Toronto

Kensington Market's Good Egg to close after almost a decade

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the city's most popular culinary book stores will be closing up shop for good "in a few months" after nearly 10 years of delighting shoppers in Toronto's Kensington Market.

Good bye, Good Egg. You will be missed.

A post shared by Good Egg (@good_egg_toronto) on

"Today is a sad day for Kensington as Mika Bareket announces the closure of her store Good Egg," wrote Toronto food journalist Corey Mintz on his Kensingtongrocers Instagram account.

"Officially, Good Egg sells cookbooks," his post continues, "But for the last 10 years, the shop has been much more than that to the community — a forum for food and wine classes and readings, a nexus of browsing tourists and local chefs."

It's also become known as a fantastic gift shop, replete with well-curated, quirky wares for every occasion.

Liquidation sales start today, so hurry on over to 267 Augusta if there's something you want to grab before this colourful gem of a local shop is gone.

Lead photo by

vanreads

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Hilary Duff visited a cheese cave in Toronto

Kensington Market's Good Egg to close after almost a decade

11 bars with extended 4am last call in Toronto this week

This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Maman, Naan & Kabob, McDonald's, Koek Koek

The top 5 Indigenous restaurants in Toronto

Toronto can't stop buying cakes and cupcakes for their dogs

5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Hong Kong chicken hot pot restaurant