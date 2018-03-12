Kensington Market's Good Egg to close after almost a decade

One of the city's most popular culinary book stores will be closing up shop for good "in a few months" after nearly 10 years of delighting shoppers in Toronto's Kensington Market.

Good bye, Good Egg. You will be missed.

A post shared by Good Egg (@good_egg_toronto) on May 31, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

"Today is a sad day for Kensington as Mika Bareket announces the closure of her store Good Egg," wrote Toronto food journalist Corey Mintz on his Kensingtongrocers Instagram account.

"Officially, Good Egg sells cookbooks," his post continues, "But for the last 10 years, the shop has been much more than that to the community — a forum for food and wine classes and readings, a nexus of browsing tourists and local chefs."

A post shared by Kensingtongrocers (@kensingtongrocers) on Mar 12, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

It's also become known as a fantastic gift shop, replete with well-curated, quirky wares for every occasion.

Liquidation sales start today, so hurry on over to 267 Augusta if there's something you want to grab before this colourful gem of a local shop is gone.