TTC staff 'hire' lost dog found in Toronto lot for the day and one even took it home

A group of TTC workers is being lauded for their quick action in saving a dog that was found wandering alone in the parking lot of a subway yard last week.

The pup, a husky, was spotted "lonely and frightened" around Wilson Division in the wee hours of the morning last Thursday.

Unsure of where the doggo came from or who it might belong to, two employees working at the hub near Highway 401 and Allen Road decided it was best to take the pet in and offer it some water and comfort until Toronto Animal Services was able to come by.

During the visit, the little gal was taken into an office on the site and was made an honorary employee for the day. A picture of her with a TTC ID badge reading "Puppy McPupperson" Photoshopped in — apparently the work of one of the staff members — is even making its rounds on social media this week.

A spokesperson for the transit authority confirmed the incident to blogTO, saying that, in total, three employees kept the dog company until it was checked out and registered with Animal Services.

"The actions of these employees are to be commended," they added. "Their care and quick thinking ensured this story had a doggone happy ending!"

One of the dispatchers even took the pup home to foster until her rightful owners could be found, and according to an unverified comment on a Reddit post sharing the feel-good story, "her name is Sky, and she has been reunited with her owner."

Toronto Animal Services did not reply to a request for an update in time for publication.