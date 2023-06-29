25 things to do in Toronto this summer

Things to do in Toronto for summer 2023 include plenty of festivals, Beyonce's Renaissance tour, and exploring a brand new park.

Here is a round-up of things to do this summer in Toronto.

New this year

Test your luck at a brand-new casino

Take a break from the summer heat and hope to hit the jackpot at Canada's largest casino, the Great Canadian Casino Resort. It's located in Etobicoke adjacent to the Woodbine Racetrack and opened on June 20, 2023.

Dance all day long at a new music festival

A new South Asian music festival is coming to the city on July 29. Put on your best festival 'fit and head to Budweiser Stage for Summer High Festival. It's being headlined by AP Dhillon, whose music videos have hit over 40 million views and Don Toliver, known for his collabs with Justin Bieber and Travis Scott. Tickets start at $77.

Check out a recently opened Broadway musical

Theatre lovers, get ready to check out Hadestown as it makes its way to the Royal Alexandra Theatre this summer. Discover the mystical world of Greek mythology through song and dance at this Tony and Grammy award-winning musical. The show will run from July 5 to August 20.

Take a romantic stroll through a heart-shaped park

After years in the making, Toronto's newest park, Love Park, is finally open. Grab a coffee and your favourite person as you walk around a heart-shaped pond surrounded by adorable animal sculptures and lush greenery. Love Park is located at York Street and Queens Quay.

Summer favourites

Listen to a brass band as you stroll an iconic Toronto neighbourhood

On the last Sunday of the month, Pedestrian Sundays takes over Kensington Market, allowing visitors to stroll the streets vehicle-free! Find a fab vintage t-shirt, try some delicious Jumbo Empanadas, or circle around Little Rambunctious as the band makes up a song on the spot.

Choose from over 100 plays to see

The annual Toronto Fringe Festival is back from July 5 to 16. You can watch quirky clown shows or intense dramas performed by emerging Canadian artists in theatres all around the city. Grab a beer after the show and meet the cast of your favourite fringe show at Postscript, the festival's pop-up patio.

Join over 150,000 art lovers at Nathan Phillips Square

Immerse yourself in all things art at the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair showcasing over 400 visual artists from July 7 to 9. You can witness the making of a masterpiece with live painting performances, or splurge on new decor for your home.

Watch free movies under the stars

Call your besties, grab a picnic blanket, and head to your favourite park to watch a movie under the night sky. Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will have over 20 free screenings in parks all around the city. Some of the movies featured this year include film classics E.T. and The Wizard of Oz.

Show off your best dance moves at a salsa festival

Feel the heat at Salsa on St. Clair, one of Toronto's most fun summer festivals. Show off your moves to the beat of live salsa and bachata bands, take a dance lesson, or grab some traditional Latin American food from various vendors. Salsa on St. Clair runs July 8 to 9.

Try fantastic food at a street festival

Take advantage of the summer weather by visiting one of many street festivals in Toronto. Fun Philippines will be taking over Bathurst St and Wilson Ave on July 22 and 23, lining the streets with carnival games, cultural performances, and, of course, delicious Filipino food.

View a parade full of dazzling bejewelled costumes

From August 3 to 7, Toronto's Caribbean Carnival will be livening up the city with an eye-catching parade and tons of parties around the city. Wave at thousands of masqueraders in stunning costumes as they walk the parade route along Lakeshore Boulevard to the energetic beats of Soca music, then get your party on at a pool party at Cabana.

Dance the whole day at an EDM festival.

Jump up and down to the beat of your favourite techno music alongside thousands of EDM music lovers at VELD. This year's artists include Tiesto, and Zedd, with the three-day festival taking place August 4 and 5 in Downsview Park.

Ride your favourite carnival rides and try outrageous food

It's not summer in Toronto without a trip to the Canadian National Exhibition. Every year, thousands of Torontonians flock to Exhibition Place for a night of carnival rides, concerts, discounted shopping, and the CNE's very questionable food creations. The CNE runs from August 18 to September 4.

Wear your best cosplay costume and visit an anime convention

Put your cosplay skills to the test at FAN EXPO held in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 24 to 27. You can meet your favourite celebs, see illustrators battle it out at a comic artist battle, or shop for some (or a lot) of merch from your favourite show at this annual comics, sci-fi, anime, and gaming convention.

Head to a midnight movie screening and spot a celebrity or two.

The Toronto International Film Festival, happening from September 7 to 17, is a must-do for film lovers. Whether this is your first time attending or you're a seasoned TIFF goer, there will be plenty of movies to watch, panels to participate in, and celebs to spot. For the night owls, check out Midnight Madness, a daily midnight movie screening.

Concerts

Eric Church

Slip on your cowboy boots for a night of country music! Chart-topping singer Eric Church is stopping in Toronto on July 7 as part of his The Outsiders Revival Tour. He'll be joined by special guests Koe Wetzel & Shane Smith and The Saints.

Beyonce

Calling all the single ladies! Queen B is coming back to perform in Toronto for the first time in seven years as part of her Renaissance Tour, so it's one show you won't want to miss. She'll be performing at the Rogers Centre on July 8.

Alicia Keys

Sing along to classics like Girl On Fire as this multi-platinum artist makes her tour stop in Toronto. The ALICIA tour will take place at Scotiabank Arena on July 14.

Rufus du Sol

Electronic music fans, get ready for a night of EDM at Budweiser Stage. Beloved Aussie band Rufus Du Sol will be coming to Toronto on August 5 as part of their summer tour.

Arctic Monkeys

This indie rock band will be touring North America this summer with a stop in Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 30 and September 1 to promote their next album, "The Car."

Things you can do all summer long

Take a ferry to the Toronto Islands and spend the day at one of the top beaches in the world

Hop on a ferry to take a break from the city and get your tan on at Hanlan's Point on the Toronto Islands. Finish the day off with a sunset bike ride along the island.

Surround yourself with beautiful butterflies at an outdoor garden

Immerse yourself in nature and surround yourself with beautiful butterflies at The Humber Bay Butterfly Habitat. To see as many as possible, make sure to go on a sunny day — even better if it's during the first three weeks of September when clusters of butterflies are preparing for migration.

Indulge in some ice cream from the city's newest spots

Cool off as you try quirky flavours from some of the city's recently-opened ice cream spots. Have a scoop of jam-swirled toast ice cream from Good Gang Ice Cream, or snag a classic vanilla cone from Pass the Syrup.

Get together with friends on a new patio

Enjoy every bit of summer weather with a boozy beverage and some friends on a sunny terrace. Whether you want a quiet place to relax or a lively spot to get your weekend started, there are plenty of new patios in the city to choose from.

Go on a nature-filled hike near the water.

Take advantage of the summer weather and get your sweat on with a hike at one of the eleven parks at Scarborough Bluffs. Then take a plunge in the lake before having a picnic on the beach.