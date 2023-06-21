This is what it's like to visit Toronto's new $1 billion casino

The Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto finally opened its doors on Tuesday after five years of construction. For the majority of us who have yet to visit the brand-new gaming and entertainment venue, here's what it's like inside.

The $1 billion destination is situated on 33 acres of land and is the largest casino resort in Canada, with 328,000 square feet of gaming space, 4,800 slot machines, 145 live table games, and VIP rooms.

The Vegas-style casino sits adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack and near the interchange of Highways 401 and 427.

Later this year, the casino will unveil its 400-room, 11-floor hotel, featuring a massive wellness centre with an indoor pool, sauna, and steam room.

In the next few months, the property will also open a 5,000-person entertainment venue that will be used for music, comedy, sports, and special events in partnership with Live Nation.

Inside, you'll find 15 retail locations and lots of dining options, including the swanky Copperhorn Steakhouse, the CA.SU.AL gastropub, and The Eatery, which will offer grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

If you're in search of something more casual, you'll find lots of fast-food options at the property's food hall, including a Tim Hortons, Big Smoke Burger, Noodlebox, MB Express, and Pizzaiolo.

In response to responsible gambling concerns, the venue also features a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor filled with engaging interactive tools and resources.

The casino isn't exactly the most accessible using transit currently, however, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment Jim Lawson did hint at plans to bring transit via GO/UP Express and LRT to the southeast corner of the property during the grand opening.

"We are ready to welcome a large volume of customers here and as transit options are able to expand and become possible here, we're certainly ready. We have the capacity there, we would be as excited as anyone to see that coming," Gavin Whiteley, CMO of Great Canadian Entertainment told blogTO.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort is located at 555 Rexdale Blvd., and is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.