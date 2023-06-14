Opening date for Canada's largest casino resort in Toronto announced

The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is officially set to open its doors next week after years of anticipation.

The Vegas-style casino encompasses 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games, making it the largest casino in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

The entertainment venue will provide a variety of gaming experiences, exclusive VIP rooms, as well as "state-of-the-art sports betting kiosks," according to a press release from Great Canadian Entertainment.

The resort will sit adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack and near the interchange of Highways 401 and 427, and include a 400-room hotel, a 5,000-person live entertainment venue, and multiple on-site dining options.

You'll also find a PlaySmart Centre on the casino's gaming floor, which will provide all players with interactive tools and responsible gaming resources.

With a total investment of approximately $1 billion, the massive casino resort is one of the largest private sector projects currently in the province and is expected to generate over $500 million in economic impact.

Casino Woodbine will continue to operate until the debut of the new Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, which will have its grand opening on Tuesday, June 20 at 5 p.m.

The brand-new casino resort will be located at 555 Rexdale Blvd.