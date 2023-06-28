TIFF just announced the first big movie coming to this year's festival in Toronto

TIFF gave moviegoers a sneak peek of its 2023 lineup today, announcing that Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins will make its world premiere at the festival.

Waititi, who won the TIFF Ebert Director Award in 2019 for his movie Jojo Rabbit, will return to Toronto for the festival's 48th year in September.

Inspired by a true story that pretty much actually happened. @TaikaWaititi's NEXT GOAL WINS, only in theaters November 17th. #NextGoalWins pic.twitter.com/gf95a2P3Si — Next Goal Wins (@NextGoalFilm) April 26, 2023

Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender and Toronto native Will Arnett, is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name.

The sports comedy centres around the American Samoa national soccer team in the early 2000's as, aided by their new coach (Fassbender), they try to climb the FIFA rankings.

Although TIFF hasn't yet released the full schedule, organizers have confirmed that the festival will take place in theatres around the city from September 7 - 17.

The full film lineup will be released on the TIFF website on August 15 ahead of ticket sales, which begin on August 18.