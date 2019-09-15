TIFF announces award winning films for 2019

The TIFF award winning movies for 2019 have just been announced. After 245 feature films over 11 days, the Toronto International Film Festival certainly had a lot to choose from.

2019 is already proving to be a banner year for cinema, with loads of previous festival faves and new discoveries making a splash at this year's fest.

Some were great, some not, yet TIFF seemed to have many films that had people talking. Predictions are always hard, and this year there wasn't a super clear front runner before the big prize was handed out.

Here are the list of winners from TIFF 2019.

There are free screenings to see all the award winners today, but tickets seem to have quickly sold out when they were released to the public at 10 a.m.