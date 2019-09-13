10 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

The People's Choice Award at TIFF will be announced this weekend and followed by a free screening on Sunday at TIFF Bell Lightbox. While it's anybody's guess who will win this year's top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival it's always fun to guess.

Here are some front-runners for the People's Choice Award at TIFF.

Noah Baumbach's divorce drama has impeccable turns by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and while it bowed in Venice, it didn't get as much love there as it has locally. It's a bit dour to get out the votes, but this is a film that will definitely be in Oscar contention, so we'll see if a Netflix movie can take the top pick at TIFF.

I was mixed on this film, but it's undeniable that Tom Hanks' take on Mr. Rogers is one of the best roles of his exemplary career. It's a TIFF world premiere, it's a feel-good (if frustratingly conventional) film, and this was my safe bet before the fest even began.

Again, audiences have been mixed on this film, but frankly I'll attempt to have a bit more faith in my fellow Torontonians to have fully embraced the wonderful lunacy and poignant beats of Taika Waititi's exquisite film. A win would do wonders to boost the film's profile, and would certainly be a deserving plaudit.

Many are gaga for Trey Edward Shults' surreal, yet emotionally-powerful film. The nearly-experimental form may be too odd for mass adoration, but it may have just generated enough enthusiasm to push it over the edge.

This Platform selection feels like a real discovery, with Riz Ahmed's performance as a drummer losing his hearing being one of the hidden gems of the fest. Yes, it's a bit too long and rough during the final act, but if you want a dark horse, this is one to maybe bet on.

Look, this is likely the best film of the fest, and certainly among the best of the year. But it would be a rare thing indeed for a Palme d'Or winner from last May to months later take the top prize in Toronto. Still, never count out the Bong Hive, and a win would be entirely justified for this film that, frankly, is unimpeachable.

People love Judy Garland, and they love Hollywood comeback stories, so this Renee Zellweger comeback has many thrilled. This could easily be a film that's "fine" and speaks to enough to take the prize, given how some of the others listed here remain divisive.

Could a Martin Scorsese-produced, Adam Sandler-starring, bleak crime thriller directed by the Safdie brothers take home the top audience prize? Given how basketball-mad this city is, and with the complex and energetic tale unlike any playing here, there's much to admire.

I didn't dig it, finding the racing in particular pretty dull and the repetitive script truly frustrating, but many are gushing about the tale of Le Mans, and it certainly has enough common ground for a wide audience to give it a chance.

It's on the list because some, mostly those outside of TIFF, want to see it win. Given the online voting, who knows how that plays out. Still, just as for Parasite, the odds of a Venice winner taking top prize are slim. Few works generated more discussion this — that's for sure.