Hitler comedy Jojo Rabbit gets rave reviews after debut at TIFF

Jojo Rabbit had its world premiere last night at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto for TIFF and audiences finally got to see director and actor Taika Waititi's unique brand of droll statire.

The film stars Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo, a young Nazi enthusiast whose invisible best friend happens to be Hitler (Waititi at his Chaplinesque best).

Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen were on hand for the premiere.

The film's mix of satire and pathos was celebrated by the local crowd, resulting in an extended standing ovation at the film's conclusion.

Many critics were swayed by the film's deft shift in tone and ability to tell such a complex story in an emotionally engaging yet comedic fashion.

JOJO RABBIT: Equal parts hilarious and terrifying. The script is incredible in how it perfectly balances the drama and comedy unfolding. Who would’ve thought there would be a wonderful coming of age film with Hitler? #jojorabbit #TIFF19 — Max Covill @ #TIFF19 (@mhcovill) September 9, 2019

Others were less swayed by the film's magic.

My #TIFF19 review of the disappointing JOJO RABBIT. https://t.co/W7H8dV7hmj — Tim Grierson (@TimGrierson) September 9, 2019

Those who love the film love the film, while some seem to hate it - the film currently hovers around 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences will still have a chance to see the film as it plays at TIFF for its repeat screenings, and it opens theatrically on October 18.