Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
The CNE was just ranked as one of the top fairs and carnivals in North America

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that the CNE is a quintessential end-of-summer ritual in Toronto.

Whether it's eating your way through all the outrageous food (ketchup-flavoured ice cream anyone?), hopping on all the classic carnival rides, or trying your luck at the casino, the CNE is a nostalgic event for anyone who grew up in the city. 

Although the CNE has changed significantly over the years, it continues to be one of Ontario's greatest annual traditions and attracts approximately 1.5 million visitors each year. 

It seems like the sentimental charm of Canada's largest annual fair has received international recognition, as it's been named as one of the best fairs in North America by Carnival Warehouse

The website was founded in 1997 by industry enthusiast Matt Cook to share carnival photos and discuss the industry with fellow fans. Now, it's become the "industry's most comprehensive source for carnival, fair, and festival news." 

Recently, the website released the "Carnival Warehouse's 2022 Top 50 Fairs" list and two Canadian fairs made the top 10. 

The CNE managed to place 5th, while the Calgary Stampede placed 8th. 

Other Canadian fairs on the list include K-Days in Edmonton at #23, and the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver at #32. 

The top 10 fairs on Carnival Warehouse's 2022 Top 50 Fairs list are: 

  1. State Fair of Texas - Dallas, Texas
  2. Houston Livestock Show and Exhibition - Houston, Texas
  3. Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, Minnesota 
  4. Eastern States Exhibition - West Springfield, Massachusetts 
  5. Canadian National Exhibition - Toronto, Ontario
  6. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix, Arizona 
  7. San Antonio Livestock Show and Exhibition - San Antonio, Texas 
  8. Calgary Stampede - Calgary, Alberta 
  9. Fort Worth Stock Show - Fort Worth, Texas 
  10. Tulsa State Fair - Tulsa, Oklahoma 

You can find a full version of the list here

Jack Landau
