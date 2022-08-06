Radar
10 new things coming to the 2022 CNE in Toronto

The 2022 CNE will be one of the highlights of the summer in Toronto, once the annual fair returns after a couple hiatus years. The Exhibition grounds will be full of carnival rides, sweet treats and lots of new stuff to look forward to this summer.

Here are some of the new things coming to the CNE in Toronto this year.

Watch the drone show light up the sky

Make sure to stick around for the new colourful drone show as it soars over the Princes' Gates, lighting up the sky nightly at 10:45 p.m. from August 19 through September 4.

Eat your way through a food festival

Celebrate Celtic culture as the Celtic Food Truck Festival takes over Princes's Boulevard for the weekend full of cultural music, entertainment, and food from September 1 through September 5.

Take a selfie with a gnome

Head to the Heritage Court where you'll find Nook of Gnomes, three massive 13-foot-tall gnomes and three 5-foot-tall gnomes crafted out of plants. These sculptures will be standing tall for visitors to see as they enter the building.

Check out some of the best photos in the world

You don't have to go to the zoo to check out some of the world's most majestic creatures. National Geographic: The Greatest Wildlife Photographs travelling exhibit will feature wildlife photography from some of the best photographers in the world, including the very first photo to appear in National Geographic publications. 

Catch a new multimedia show

Make sure to catch a showing of NEVAEH & The NorthStar as it makes its debut at the CNE this year. The show will use augmented reality, pyrotechnics, lasers, drones, and mapping all while taking you through space and time.

Watch Candian musicians take the stage

Canadian musicians will be taking over the stages all summer long including Marianas Trench, MONOWHALES, Tom Cochrane, Dave Murphy Band and a special comedic performance by Howie Mandel on the opening night of the CNE.

Compete in an Esports gaming compitetion

If you're a gamer then head out to the Gaming Garage where you can compete in an Esports competition for a chance to win over $22,000 in cash prizes.

Watch the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team flip around the stage

Watch in awe as the team puts their acrobatic skills to the test as they catapult off mini trampolines, do tricks inside jump ropes and other amazing acrobatic stunts.

Go on a spooky ghost walk

Learn about the haunted past of the Exhibition grounds as ghost walks lead you from Princes' Gates to the Scadding Cabin on the west side of the grounds with walks on selected nights.

Fill up on new treats

One of the best parts of the CNE is all the fun and crazy new food you get to try every summer. Although the full list of exciting food hasn't been released yet, you can expect to try ketchup and mustard-flavoured ice cream.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
