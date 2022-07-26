CNE returning to Toronto next month with nightly drone show after two-year hiatus

Toronto's favourite and highly-anticipated end-of-summer fair — the CNE 2022 — is finally returning to the city next month, and it's making its grand return in a dazzling way.

The Canadian National Exhibition will be back in full swing from August 19 to September 5 after a two-year hiatus, and this year's event will feature a nightly drone show.

The CNE will be 18 days packed full of all-new features, as well as classic and nostalgic favourites we all know and love.

The sky-high and gleaming Drone Show was specifically created for The EX and features 100 drones that will light up Princes' Gates with colourful images and precise formations every night at 10:45 p.m.

The drones will also be featured in the CNE's new multimedia show, NEVAEH & The NorthStar presented by VinFast, which includes the most cutting-edge theatrical technology and augmented reality. You can watch footage of the show they put on in Ottawa for Canada Day here.

Three shows will play at the Coca Cola Coliseum every day in Toronto.

The show promises to take you through an immersive journey through time, land, sea and galaxies.

Also new this year at the CNE is the Celtic Food Truck Festival, which celebrates Celtic culture through music, entertainment and food from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.

While nostalgic favourites are a strong enough incentive to visit the CNE this year, the brand new nightly drone show is definitely one more reason to say, "Let's Go To The EX!"