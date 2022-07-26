City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cne 2022 drone show

CNE returning to Toronto next month with nightly drone show after two-year hiatus

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's favourite and highly-anticipated end-of-summer fair — the CNE 2022 — is finally returning to the city next month, and it's making its grand return in a dazzling way.

The Canadian National Exhibition will be back in full swing from August 19 to September 5 after a two-year hiatus, and this year's event will feature a nightly drone show.

The CNE will be 18 days packed full of all-new features, as well as classic and nostalgic favourites we all know and love.

The sky-high and gleaming Drone Show was specifically created for The EX and features 100 drones that will light up Princes' Gates with colourful images and precise formations every night at 10:45 p.m.

The drones will also be featured in the CNE's new multimedia show, NEVAEH & The NorthStar presented by VinFast, which includes the most cutting-edge theatrical technology and augmented reality. You can watch footage of the show they put on in Ottawa for Canada Day here.

Three shows will play at the Coca Cola Coliseum every day in Toronto.

The show promises to take you through an immersive journey through time, land, sea and galaxies.

Also new this year at the CNE is the Celtic Food Truck Festival, which celebrates Celtic culture through music, entertainment and food from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.

While nostalgic favourites are a strong enough incentive to visit the CNE this year, the brand new nightly drone show is definitely one more reason to say, "Let's Go To The EX!"

Lead photo by

David Williams
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

CNE returning to Toronto next month with nightly drone show after two-year hiatus

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Empty Toronto pharmacy shelves have people nervous about medicine shortage

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in North America for post-lockdown recovery

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Toronto park has become a battleground between police and cyclists