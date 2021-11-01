The CNE is coming back to Toronto next summer and you can now get tickets

The CNE has been one of those things in Toronto we've now been missing for far too long, and it's one of the last things to come back, after eating at buffets, going to concerts and eating in restaurants at full capacity.

The familiar jingle of "Let's go to the Ex" hasn't been ringing in our ears since the annual event was initially cancelled in May 2020. There were high hopes for the CNE to return in the summer of 2021, but this past year it still didn't happen.

But now, it looks like we'll once again be able to look forward to stuffing ourselves with weird foods and going on stomach-churning rides at the beloved event.

There may not have been any official announcement just yet, but with large scale events and gatherings now allowed in Toronto the CNE has quietly started selling tickets for next year.

The 2022 CNE is scheduled to run from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, 2022.

Tickets are $15 for general admission to grounds, shows and exhibits on any one day of the CNE, plus a $1.99 service fee.