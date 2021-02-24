CNE planning to reopen for summer 2021 in Toronto

Although it's been quite some time since Toronto has seen a real, non-virtual, in-person event go forward without being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers of the Canadan National Exhibition (CNE) are feeling optimistic about this coming summer.

The event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and instead went online, is a beloved annual tradition for many Toronto residents, and it just may go ahead this summer as long as public health measures allow for it.

"We are proceeding with plans for the 2021 CNE, with the understanding that we are subject to Public Health guidelines and government stipulations," director of marketing and communications for the CNE, Karen Lynch, confirmed to blogTO.

In 2019, more than 1.5 million people attended the CNE during its 18-day run.

The cancellation of the event, which is a major economic driver for the city, resulted in a loss of more than $6 million as well as a 95 per cent drop in revenue in 2020.

"Generations of Torontonians have grown up with the CNE, it is part of our city's identity and is deep-rooted in our country's heritage," said John Kiru, president of the CNE Association, back in September.

"We know that, when we are able to open our gates again, Torontonians will join us in celebrating what we've collectively missed out on this year."

The event is currently scheduled to run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6.