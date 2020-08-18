The CNE is going online with a virtual version

The CNE is going online this year with extensive virtual programming, which has just been announced.

There are so many activities to choose from and engage with from home that you'll feel almost as overwhelmed as if you were actually at The Ex.

Head to TheEx.com to access a wide range of activities that include how-to's on popular busking tricks and CNE favourite recipes, a virtual air show, virtual rides, an online gaming tournament, and acrobatic, ice skating and dog shows, plus way, way more.

Some of the foods you'll be able to learn how to recreate at home include rainbow grilled cheese, Japanese souffle pancakes, Granny Smith apple fries, lobster rolls, bulgogi tacos and dim sum bao.

Virtual live music starts at 8 p.m. every day of the virtual Ex, and performers include a Neil Young and Tragically Hip tribute band. There are also ghost walks, and you can even apparently virtually ride the Crazy Mouse and Niagara Falls Ride via TikTok.

Their huge 50/50 draw is also still taking place, and Hotel X is offering up a staycation package as a prize (once they're done being an NHL bubble hotel, of course).

If your heart is really breaking over not being able to go to the CNE this year there's also always retail therapy at the CNE shop, where you can buy totes, pins and apparel. They've even put together a special CNE box so you can experience all the magic of the Ex at home.

It includes CNE 2021 tickets, beer jelly, Crywolf cotton candy stickers, a door push/pull tool, a DewDad peeler, a cottage country guidebook, a candy kebab, tutti frutti popcorn, a DIY popsicle stick Ferris wheel and a surprise mystery swag item.

Virtual CNE events are on this year from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, so log on and let the cyber-nostalgia flow.