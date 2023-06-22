Here's a sneak peek of Toronto's new heart-shaped Love Park before it opens

As Toronto gears up for the highly-anticipated public debut of Love Park, the city's latest and arguably most unique green space that has been years in the making, new visuals have emerged to give us a sneak preview of what we can expect when residents are finally allowed to grace the new attraction on Friday.

Located on two acres previously home to a Gardiner off-ramp at York Street and Queens Quay, the most alluring feature of the waterfront oasis is the large and illuminated heart-shaped pond at its centre, outlined by a 160m glass mosaic bench seat — in red tones, of course — that is sure to be the setting of many an Instagram photoshoot.

Described as "a deliberate departure from the hard surfaces dominating downtown," the lush site from Montreal designers CCxA and Toronto architects gh3* has a ton of flora, tree-lined paths, grassy mounds, an off-leash pet area and flower-clad archways that make for a calm refuge in the midst of the lively Harbourfront district.

The new photos released from Waterfront Toronto on Wednesday also show another exciting feature of the park: some adorable bronze sculptures of local critters carefully tucked around the landscape.

Visitors can look forward to spotting a raccoon, squirrel, beaver, and six other animals keeping them company as they sit and reflect at the water feature and meander around the space.

Crafted by local artist-fabricators, the pieces are, like everything else in the park, made with love.

Love Park's opening celebration starts at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and will include live music, snacks, guest speakers, a ribbon cutting and a mysterious, on-theme "wedding surprise."