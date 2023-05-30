Film
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto outdoor picture show

Here's all the movies you can watch for free under the stars in Toronto parks this summer

Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 2 hours ago
The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) is back in June with a selection of some of the most popular films from around the world. 

The season will begin June 22, with a 5-night opening run at Fort York National Historic Site and go on for three months.

There will be a total of 21 free screenings at some of Toronto's most picturesque parks.

Here's a round-up of all the films you can catch across its locations.

Fort York National Historic Site (100 Garrison Road)
  • Night Raiders (Danis Goulet, 2021, Canada) - June 22, 2023
  • Short: Wakening (Danis Goulet, 2013, Canada) - June 22, 2023
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 2022, USA) - June 23, 2023
  • Short: Short Round Up (Nobu Adilman, 2018, Canada) - June 23, 2023
  • Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993, USA) - June 24, 2023
  • Short: Lichen (Lisa Jackson, 2019, Canada) - June 24, 2023
  • Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006, Mexico/Spain) - June 25, 2023
  • Shorts: Lira’s Forest (Connor Jessup, 2017, Canada) -  June 25, 2023
  • Velvet Goldmine (Todd Haynes, 1998, USA) - June 26, 2023
  • Short: Private Flowers (Haui, 2023, Canada) - June 26, 2023
Corktown Common (155 Bayview Ave)
  • Paris is Burning (Jennie Livingston,1990, USA) - July 6, 2023
  • Shorts: Monologue Harmonic (Bawaadan Collective, 2021, Canada) - July 6, 2023
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee, 2000, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan) - July 13, 2023
  • Short: Requiem for Romance (Jonathan Ng, 2012, Canada) - July 13, 2023
  • The Matrix (Lana & Lilly Wachowski, 1999, USA) - July 20, 2023
  • Short: Roots and Chains (Francis Lacelle, 2015, Canada) - July 20, 2023
  • Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001, France) - July 27, 2023
  • Short: Arlo Alone (Nicole Dorsey, 2017, Canada) - July 27, 2023
  • The Truman Show (Peter Weir, 1998, USA) - August 3, 2023
  • Short: 7A (Zack Russell, 2018, Canada) - August 3, 2023
  • Short: The Pink (Ingrid Haas, 2023, Canada) - August 3, 2023
  • Black Panther (Ryan Coogler, 2018, USA) - August 10, 2023
  • Short: The Drop In (Naledi Jackson, 2017, Canada) - August 10, 2023
Christie Pits (750 Bloor St West)
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson, 2009, USA) - July 9, 2023
  • Short: Foxed! (James E.D. Stewart, Nev Bezaire, 2013, Canada) - July 9, 2023
  • Short: Hedgehog's Home (Eva Cvijanović, 2017, Canada) - July 9, 2023
  • Viking (Stéphane Lafleur, 2022, Canada) - July 16, 2023
  • Short: NASA please pick me up (Greg Kondrak, Matt Hall, 2023, Canada) - July 16, 2023
  • Short: Life on Mars (Sebastian Ko, 2021, Canada) - July 16, 2023
  • Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (Written by Daft Punk, directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi, 2003, Japan & France) - July 23, 2023
  • Short: Sinvergüenzilla in “First Kiss” (Anita Abbasi, 2021, Canada) - July 23, 2023
  • Short: A Trip to the Moon (Georges Méliès, 1902, France) - July 23, 2023
  • Brokeback Mountain (Ang Lee, 2006, USA) - July 30, 2023
  • Short: Rift (Keith Hodder, 2012, Canada) - July 30, 2023
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004, USA) - August 6, 2023
  • Short: I Think I Like It Here (Charlie Tyrell, 2021, Canada) - August 6, 2023
  • Short: Bee Problem (Roney, 2021, Canada) - August 6, 2023
  • Riceboy Sleeps (Anthony Shim, 2022, Canada) - August 13, 2023
  • Short: Desi Standard Time Travel (Kashif Pasta, 2022, Canada) - August 13, 2023
  • The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939, USA) - August 20, 2023
  • Short: Esmeralda’s Castle (Rachel Cairns, Sarah Hempinstall, 2017, Canada) - August 20, 2023
  • Short: La main gauche (The Left Hand, Maxime Robin, 2022, Canada) - August 20, 2023
  • Surprise film on closing night - August 27, 2023
Bell Manor Park (1 Bayside Ln.)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Steven Spielberg, 1982, USA) - August 17, 2023
  • Short: Indigo (Amanda Strong, 2014, Canada) - August 17, 2023
  • Short: Fox and the Whale (Robin Joseph, 2016, Canada) - August 17, 2023
  • Jumanji (Joe Johnston, 1995, USA) - August 18, 2023
  • Short: Cohabitat (Kara Blake, 2020, Canada) - August 18, 2023
  • Short: Birdlime (Evan DeRushie, 2017, Canada) - August 18, 2023
  • Coco (Adrian Molina & Lee Unkrich, 2017, USA) - August 19, 2023
  • Short: Wapawekka (Danis Goulet, 2010, Canada) - August 19, 2023
  • Short: Eloise, little dreamer (Myriam Obin, 2015, Canada) - August 19, 2023

All screenings begin at sundown. You will be able to purchse food and non-alcoholic beverages at the venues.

More information on the screenings is available at TOpictureshow.com

Lead photo by

TOPS 
