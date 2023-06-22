Toronto's massive Filipino street festival, Fun Philippines, is returning this summer for a second year.

From July 22 to July 23, the vibrant event will take over Bathurst St and Wilson Ave with over 120 vendors to celebrate all things Filipino through food, entertainment, art installations, and cultural presentations.

This event prides itself on being more than just some food stands, instead striving to create a community experience while showcasing Filipino talent and businesses.

There will be tons of games, prizes to be won, and live music. This year's festival features Bon Jovi tribute band Keep the Faith, ABBA Revisited, and a special performance by multi-platinum artist David Pomeranz.

But don't worry, there will still be fantastic food options to indulge in. Some vendors include Republika RestoBar and Grill and Top Silog, who will be serving up traditional Filipino dishes and cold beer.

For those looking for something to snack on, Ontario Corn Roasters will have buttery corn on the cob you can tote around and munch on while you stroll.

If you can't get enough Filipino food and culture, the rival Taste of Manila festival will also be happening this summer.