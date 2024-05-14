Here's where you can catch fireworks for Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

This is where you'll be able to watch fireworks for Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto.

Aside from taking a drive up to a friend's cottage or filling up a cooler and trundling it to Trinity Bellwoods Park with your besties, watching free public fireworks displays in the city is one of the best ways to celebrate Victoria Day.

In keeping with the much-loved annual tradition, the City of Toronto will be hosting a free public firework display in honour of Victoria Day this year.

This year's display will be taking place on the holiday Monday (May 20) at 10 p.m., out of Ashbridge's Bay Park, located on Lakeshore East at the foot of Coxwell.

The show will feature dazzling explosions and a "spectacular finale," which will also be visible from nearby areas like Woodbine Beach and Woodbine Park.

Should you choose to opt out of the city's free fireworks display this year, you can also check out a huge fireworks display at Canada's Wonderland, which is also taking place on Monday, May 20 at 10 p.m. — though you'll have to purchase an admission ticket to see the show.

Should you decide to set off your own fireworks at home, you're allowed to do so until 11 p.m. on May 20 without a permit, as long as you keep them to your own private property and dispose of them properly afterward.