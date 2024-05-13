Canada's Wonderland hosting huge fireworks display for Victoria Day 2024

Canada's Wonderland is hosting an epic fireworks display for Victoria Day 2024.

Widely adored as the city's unofficial start to summer and for giving the hard-working people of Toronto a much-needed extra three day-long weekend, there's no wrong way to celebrate Victoria Day — but we can all agree that some ways are better than others.

Catching a fireworks display, for example, is quite possibly one of the best ways to celebrate Queen Victoria's birthday... or just to celebrate summer bring right around the corner, if you're not into that sort of thing.

Luckily for those of us in Toronto, the GTA and beyond, there are multiple ways that you can catch fireworks displays in and around the city for Victoria Day weekend this year — and one of the biggest and best displays is going down at none other than Canada's Wonderland.

The first fireworks display of the season, Wonderland will be lighting up the night on Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m.

The approximately 15 minute-long display is set to music and features over 6000 individual explosions reaching heights of up to 800 feet, for a show that will be as awe-inspiring as it is exhilliarating.

While the fireworks could be visible from some areas outside of the park, the best view you can get of them is definitely inside, so it's the perfect opportunity to spend the day riding attractions and filling up on funnel cake before the big show closes out the night.

You can book your daily ticket to ensure your chances at seeing the fireworks now, but not to worry if you miss out; the theme park will also be hosting two nights of fireworks over the Canada Day long weekend to keep the sparks flying.