Canada's Wonderland opens for the summer this week with new attractions

Canada's Wonderland is officially opening for the season this weekend, and thrill-seekers can expect some wild new attractions and events.

One of the truest signs of summer in Toronto is the first trip to Canada's Wonderland of the season. Nothing screams 'better days to come,' quite like that first day spent filling up on funnel cakes and plummeting the nearly 90-degree drop on the Leviathan.

Good news for amusement aficionados waiting to get the season started is on the rapidly-approaching horizon: Canada's Wonderland officially opens for the season on Friday, May 3.

Along with the tried-and-true favourites the park has to offer, Wonderland is also introducing some new attractions and events this year to make the season even hotter.

While the park opens this Friday, you'll have to patiently wait until Saturday, May 25 for the Splash Works water park to open up, which also means you'll have to wait until then to preview Moosehorn Falls, the newest water slide addition to the park.

This year, the park will also be home to a brand-new Food and Wine Festival running from June 7 to 23, where you'll have the chance to imbibe in local and international wines, sample food pairings and catch live entertainment.

On July 11, Canada's Wonderland is hosting their first-ever SickKids Day, where ticket proceeds will support the hospital, and where attendees will get access to early ride times, parking and a catered lunch.

Admission to all special events and attractions is included with both Daily Tickets and Season Passes, both of which are available for booking online through Canada's Wonderland's website.