National Geographic Live is coming to Toronto for their 2024/2025 season, giving you a front-row seat to some of nature's greatest wonders.

Aspiring explorers and nature documentary junkies alike will get the chance to take the trip of a lifetime without ever leaving Toronto with the return of National Geographic live this year.

Roy Thompson Hall and Massey Hall will be immersed in the sights and sounds of some of the most breathtaking corners of the world — from the deep sea to outer space — as National Geographic explorers teach you all about them.

Kicking off the season, world-renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone will take you 7000 feet underground to explore some of the earth's deepest, longest and largest cave systems at Adventures in Caving from November 24 to the 26.

Later, from February 23 to 25, marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey invites you to explore the Great Barrier Reef, its awe-inspiring and bizarre residents and the detrimental effects of climate change that threaten the natural wonder at Diving the Great Barrier Reef.

From April 13 t0 15, you can meet the Penguins of Antarctica and unwrap the mystery and grandeur of the remote continent alongside quantitative ecologist Dr. Heather Lynch.

Rounding out the season, aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will blast you light years away from earth with Cosmic Adventures, where you can explore the outer reaches of the cosmos through the eyes of a robotic spacecraft.

If you want to explore the earth (and beyond) at a deeper level, subscriptions to the 2024 and 2025 season of National Geographic Live presentations are on sale now through Roy Thompson Hall's website.