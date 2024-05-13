Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include a social media starlet's concert, the opening night for one of this spring's most-anticipated musicals and an epic party to kick off the long weekend early.

To see the full event listings or find more things happening in Toronto this week, visit our events page.

Lead photo by

Mirvish

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

National Geographic Live is coming to Toronto

Marketplace in Toronto will feature over 40 Asian-owned small businesses

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto's biggest monthly street festival returns with extended hours

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week