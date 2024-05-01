10 live theatre shows to watch in and around Toronto this May

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the start of a new season of plays and musicals at theatres all over Toronto and beyond.

Whether you're in the mood for an edgy, minimal new play or a spectacular remount of your favourite musical, theatres in and around Toronto have you covered this May.

Here are my picks for some of the live theatre shows you can catch in and around Toronto this month.

Flato Markham Theatre's schedule is always full of exciting shows and performances, but especially exciting is the highly-anticipated return of Ballet Jorgen's Anne of Green Gables, which re-interprets the beloved Canadian story through the art of ballet.

The musical-interpretation of Victor-Marie Hugo's iconic novel is washing the streets of Toronto in red, white and blue as you laugh, cry and sing along with the classic.

Warm up your pelvic thrusts, because the Scarborough Village Theatre is bringing their interpretation of Richard O'Brien's infamous musical — which inspired the 1975 cult film — to their Kingston Road stage this month.

If plays, musicals and ballets aren't your jam, try a stand-up show by revered comedian Mike Birbiglia on for size. Having appeared in Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar and many more, you can be sure the show will be as heartwarming as it is hilarious.

We're going down to Hadestown with Mirvish's presentation of the critically-acclaimed musical which tells familiar tales from Greek mythology through the sights and sounds of jazz and the blues.

Take a day trip out of Toronto to check out the latest show by London's revered Grand Theatre, which tells the story of one fateful night in 1956 when four of Rock n' Roll's biggest names came together to record one of the most iconic pieces of music in American history.

Head to what might just be Toronto's tiniest theatre venue to catch a brand new show that takes place in Paris. Paris, Ontario, that is. This dark comedy-horror presented by Ghost Tower Theatre Company will have you screaming with laughter — and fear.

Exploring the pervasive effects of social media and celebrity culture in its Canadian premiere, this Obsidian Theatre Production is both powerful and provocative.

This is Shakespeare like you've never seen it before. This bare-bones production sees its lead actor perform Shakespeare's original text while playing all 17 parts in a show that's a spectacle of technique and storytelling.

Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking — there's no where quite like Stratford's Festival Theatre to catch a Shakespearean production done right, and no play quite like Romeo and Juliet to watch.