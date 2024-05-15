Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
victoria day weekend toronto

25 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Victoria Day long weekend

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do for Victoria Day weekend 2024 in Toronto offer you everything from epic fireworks displays and legendary electronic music festivals to poetry readings and everything in between.

This weekend, you'll also get the chance to shop one of the city's most-anticipated Asian night markets, attend a massive knitting festival or watch hundreds of motorcyclists ride through the city dressed in their finest garb.

Here are some of the things you can get up to in Toronto this Victoria Day long weekend.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

25 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Victoria Day long weekend

Here's where you can catch fireworks for Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

Canada's Wonderland hosting huge fireworks display for Victoria Day 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this week

National Geographic Live is coming to Toronto

Marketplace in Toronto will feature over 40 Asian-owned small businesses

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week