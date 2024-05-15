25 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Victoria Day long weekend
Things to do for Victoria Day weekend 2024 in Toronto offer you everything from epic fireworks displays and legendary electronic music festivals to poetry readings and everything in between.
This weekend, you'll also get the chance to shop one of the city's most-anticipated Asian night markets, attend a massive knitting festival or watch hundreds of motorcyclists ride through the city dressed in their finest garb.
Here are some of the things you can get up to in Toronto this Victoria Day long weekend.
Hector Vasquez
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .