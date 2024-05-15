25 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Victoria Day long weekend

Things to do for Victoria Day weekend 2024 in Toronto offer you everything from epic fireworks displays and legendary electronic music festivals to poetry readings and everything in between.

This weekend, you'll also get the chance to shop one of the city's most-anticipated Asian night markets, attend a massive knitting festival or watch hundreds of motorcyclists ride through the city dressed in their finest garb.

Here are some of the things you can get up to in Toronto this Victoria Day long weekend.