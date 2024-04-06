Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto night market

There's an Asian night market in Toronto next month and it's free to attend

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Night markets are one of the most fun parts of spring and summer in Toronto, and lucky for the city, there's yet another one coming up next month.

The kick-off event of Stackt Market's Backyard summer festival series, the much-loved Asian Night Market is returning this year, with all of the food and fun that's gained it the reputation for being one of the city's favourite springtime events.

Taking place on May 18 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the market is totally free to attend and will feature the creme de la creme when it comes to Asian food and beverage vendors, as well as local artisans selling their goods.

Stackt's Backyward series will also be featuring a Pride celebration on June 15 with live music and DJs and the Cookout, which will feature a ton of specialty food offerings and vendors, on July 20.

If you're looking for an Asian Night Market experience even sooner, Stackt is hosting a night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month on May 4 that's open to the public between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with over 20 local artisans and a live band.

The market continues on past 7 p.m., but you'll need to purchase a $25 ticket through eventbrite to get in.

Still looking for more Stackt events? The shipping container shopping centre is also hosting a huge block party to celebrate its fifth birthday from April 10 to 14 with food, drinks, games and more.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
