Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
electric island toronto 2024

Huge electronic music festival is coming back to Toronto this summer

Electric Island is coming back to Toronto this summer, and EDM lovers across the city can hardly wait.

Music festivals are, without a doubt, one of the best parts of summer in the city, and Electric Island is coming back this year with four weekends of tunes, dancing and great vibes to celebrate the sunny months.

While the inaugural installation of the festival 12 years ago was hosted on the Toronto Islands, and many other festivals have since, and, after a few years of moving around to various locations in the city, finally settled back at Hanlan's Point last year.

While the location for this year's festival has yet to be confirmed, die hard fans of the festival have their fingers crossed for the festival to return to the Island once again.

Headliners for the festival have yet to be announced, but prior years have featured sets by big players in the electric music scene like CamelPhat and John Summit alongside a ton of hot up-and-comers.

This year, Electric Island will take place on May 18 and 19, June 29 and 30, Aug. 9, 10 and 31 and Sep. 1. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be announced, along with the 2024 lineup, via the festival's Instagram.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
