There's a big music festival coming to the Toronto Islands this spring

As Toronto gets hit with consecutive snowstorms, sometimes it feels like the warmer months are almost out of reach.

But in the midst of a snowy, frigid winter, Electric Island has announced its 2023 festival dates for this spring and summer, kicking off on the Victoria Day weekend.

This year will mark Electric Island's eleventh year of bringing house and techno artists to Toronto's festival scene, and will be taking place at its original home at Hanlan's Point in the Toronto Islands – unlike last year, when it was held at Ontario Place.

The lineup has not been released yet, but based on last year's sets from artists like Charlotte De Witte, Loco Dice, Nic Fanciulli, and Pursuit Grooves, it’s safe to say that it will be promising.

Electric Island will be taking place on Saturday May 20, and Sunday May 21.

Weekend passes are available online right now, with more to come in the following weeks. There will also be three more festivals throughout the summer between July and September, as a part of their summer concert series.