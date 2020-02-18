Music
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
electric island toronto 2020

Electric Island is moving to Ontario Place

The eighth season of Toronto's popular island summer concert and picnic series is finally approaching, and it turns out the festival will have a new venue this summer. 

Electric Island has — for the most part — taken place at Hanlan's Point since it first began in 2013, but this year the entire series will take place on the West Island at Ontario Place.

Festival organizers didn't say why they were relocating, but flooding had already forced them to move the party several times in recent years.

The concert series usually happens during every long weekend of the summer, and this season will be no different with shows scheduled for May 17, July 1, August 8 and September 5-6. 

The lineup for the 2020 season has yet to be released, but it's sure to bring local and international talent to Toronto in an outdoor park setting as per usual. 

Presale for the 2020 season pass began today, and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, February 19, at 1 p.m.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

