Electric Island is moving to Ontario Place

The eighth season of Toronto's popular island summer concert and picnic series is finally approaching, and it turns out the festival will have a new venue this summer.

Electric Island has — for the most part — taken place at Hanlan's Point since it first began in 2013, but this year the entire series will take place on the West Island at Ontario Place.

Festival organizers didn't say why they were relocating, but flooding had already forced them to move the party several times in recent years.

S A V E T H E D A T E S 🛸

2020 Season Pass Pre-Sale Tickets are available now! ⚡️ Check your registered email for the access code 🎫



Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow at 1PM via https://t.co/w77jRgbMny#electricislandto pic.twitter.com/95YoVhcXgk — Electric Island (@ElectricIsTO) February 18, 2020

The concert series usually happens during every long weekend of the summer, and this season will be no different with shows scheduled for May 17, July 1, August 8 and September 5-6.

The lineup for the 2020 season has yet to be released, but it's sure to bring local and international talent to Toronto in an outdoor park setting as per usual.

Presale for the 2020 season pass began today, and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, February 19, at 1 p.m.