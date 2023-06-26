Salsa on St. Clair, Canada's biggest Latin-themed cultural celebration, is coming back to Toronto for summer 2023.

Part of the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival taking place during June and July, a huge salsa party will take over St. Clair West from Winona Dr. to Christie St.

The festival will feature an array of music from iconic Latin performers and bands. You'll be able to sing along to classics with Mariachi Los Gallos or shake your hips to the tunes of Luis Franco's salsa show.

If dancing isn't your strong suit, don't worry. There will be plenty of salsa and bachata lessons from various dance schools, like Soul2Soul Latin Dance Academy and Steps Dance Studio.

You'll also be able to take a break from dancing by trying some food from the wide array of vendors.

With Toronto being home to the largest Latino population in Canada, you'll find delicacies from all around Central and South America, like steamy tamales by Sonrisa Tamales Catering or decadent churros from Panchos Bakery.

There will also be a parade starting at 2:00 p.m. on both days, so make sure to arrive early if you want to have a good view of the gorgeous costumes and performers.

This two-day salsa festival will take place on July 8 and 9.