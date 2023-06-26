Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Summer festivals Toronto

25 fun summer festivals in Toronto you won't want to miss

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto's 2023 summer festival season is here. Some activities in this year's festival line-up include taking a selfie with the world's biggest rubber ducky, testing your rhythm in an outdoor salsa lesson, or feasting on a free vegetarian meal.

Here's a round-up of the most fun festivals in Toronto this summer.

  • Festivals
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Summer Music in the Garden
      June 21 - August 27
      Summer Music in the Garden
      Jam out to high-energy dance music or relax while you listen to classical tunes at the over 15 free concerts being offered at the Harbourfront.
      Toronto Music Garden
    • Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
      June 22 - August 23
      Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
      Park hangs just got a whole lot better! Bring a blanket, snacks, and your film-loving besties to a unique outdoor movie night experience being held at various outdoor venues in the city.
      Multiple Venues
    • Lavazza IncluCity Festival
      June 27 - July 21
      Lavazza IncluCity Festival
      Watch the rise and fall of the world's first smartphone in the film Blackberry and sip on unique cocktails as you stroll the historic Distillery District at this annual film festival featuring movies from over 20 countries.
      Distillery District
    • Rhythms of Canada Summer Festival
      June 30 - July 3
      Rhythms of Canada Summer Festival
      Get your sweat on at a Bollywood workout class, visit a vast collection of art by Muslim artists, or munch on delicious food at this year's four-day music and art festival held at the Aga Khan Museum in North York.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Electric Island
      July 1 - August 12
      Electric Island
      Get your festival gear on! You can party to techno music under the sun and treat yourself to some junk food from an array of food trucks at this festival held inside Toronto's iconic Ontario Place.
      Hanlan's Point
    • Promise Cherry Beach
      July 3 - September 4
      Promise Cherry Beach
      Treat yourself to a lakeside picnic and dance to music ranging from techno to disco at this weekly Sunday festival down at Cherry Beach.
      Cherry Beach
    • Toronto Fringe Festival
      July 5-16
      Toronto Fringe Festival
      Former theatre kids, this one is for you! Watch one of over 100 plays at theatres all over the city before finishing the night off with some networking and a beer at the Fringe tent
      Multiple Venues
    • Beaches Jazz Festival
      July 6-30
      Beaches Jazz Festival
      Test your moves at a free swing dancing lesson, or take in some smooth jazz as you explore the east side of the city at this international jazz festival.
      East Toronto
    • GLOBL JAM Festival
      July 7-16
      GLOBL JAM Festival
      Cheer on Team Canada while watching over 15 games at this international basketball festival. Need a break from the court? Head to Yonge-Dundas Square for more basketball-related festivities.
      Multiple Venues
    • I Love Salsa Festival
      July 14
      I Love Salsa Festival
      Shake your hips to the powerful voice of Grammy winner Andy Montanez at this ultimate Salsa experience in Etobicoke. Make sure to wear your comfiest dancing shoes!
      Mirage Banquet Hall
    • Festival of India
      July 15-16
      Festival of India
      Get your daily veggie intake with a free vegetarian feast, shop at a South Asian Bazaar, then close off the night by testing your flexibility during this event on the Toronto Islands.
      Center Island
    • Brazilfest
      July 22-23
      Brazilfest
      Head to the Axis Club in Little Italy for a night of samba, funk, and forro or check out St. Clair West to devour savoury feijoada and chocolaty brigadeiros at the biggest Brazilian festival in Canada.
      1595 St Clair Ave W
    • Meowfest
      July 23
      Meowfest
      Want to have a beer and adopt a cat at the same time? You can do precisely that at this year's cat-stravangza in North York, where nobody will call you a crazy cat lady. There will be many cat-related vendors to shop from and some internet-famous cats to meet.
      The Warehouse Venue
    • Foodville: Afro Caribbean Food Festival
      July 29
      Foodville: Afro Caribbean Food Festival
      Groove to live music and support black-owned businesses as you munch on delicious bites, satisfy your sweet tooth with a smoothie, and shop for organic beauty products, all from African, Caribbean, and Afro-Latin vendors.
      Stackt Market
    • Scarborough Folk Fest
      July 29-30
      Scarborough Folk Fest
      Celebrate Scarborough's diversity as you listen to folk music from Canada and abroad. No two acts will be the same since every artist's style is uniquely influenced by their cultural background.
      Thompson Memorial Park
    • AlohaFest
      July 29
      AlohaFest
      Visit Hawaii without leaving the city! Try yummy Hawaiian treats, listen to traditional music, and watch colourful dance performances as you celebrate the Polynesian community.
      Mel Lastman Square
    • Caribana
      August 3-7
      Caribana
      The largest Caribbean festival in North America is back. You can attend a pink-themed outdoor party, watch Rick Ross bring the house down, plunge in the pool at Cabana, and attend a bejewelled parade featuring extravagant costumes during this five-day festival that's taking over the city this August.
      Multiple Venues
    • SummerWorks
      August 3-13
      SummerWorks
      Fill up your days with fun performances by emerging multidisciplinary artists at this year's edition of the performance art festival. It'll be taking place all over the city, so stay tuned for the full programming announcement.
      Multiple Venues
    • VELD
      August 4-6
      VELD
      Head to Downsview Park to watch a massive lineup of EDM artists, like headliner Tiesto, and rave to heart-pumping music with over 100,000 EDM fans at Canada's largest electronic music festival.
      Downsview Park
    • Yorkville Murals
      August 26-27
      Yorkville Murals
      Take in breathtaking murals, walk through quirky art installations, witness artists paint on the spot, and finish the night with a block party in Yorkville at one of Toronto's most captivating art festivals.
      Yorkville Avenue between Bellair St and Hazelton Ave
    • Toronto Cider Festival
      August 26-27
      Toronto Cider Festival
      Whether you prefer draught or canned, you can try over 100 local and international ciders at this family-run boozy festival coming to the waterfront this summer. More details are to be released soon.
      Toronto Inukshuk Park
    • Latin Sparks Festival
      August 27
      Latin Sparks Festival
      Whether you are a seasoned dancer or an enthusiastic beginner, sharpen your dance skills with free salsa lessons to the beat of live music before indulging in authentic Latin American street food at this one-night festival in Fort York.
      Ontario Place
    • Scarborough Festival
      September 2
      Scarborough Festival
      You can visit a striking photography display by local artists, watch an array of local and international performers, and eat food from all around the world at this Scarborough event.
      Thompson Memorial Park
    • TIFF
      September 7-17
      TIFF
      Watch movies months before they hit theatres and maybe even spot a celebrity (or ten) as the world's largest public film festival returns to Toronto's Entertainment District for its 48th year.
      Multiple Venues
    • The Toronto Waterfront Festival
      September 16-17
      The Toronto Waterfront Festival
      The world's biggest rubber ducky is back! Snap a selfie with the iconic mama duck before strolling by the waterfront and shopping from over 75 local artisans at this year's festival.
      Queens Quay
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
