Toronto beach ranked one of the best in the world

Hanlan's Point Beach may be one of Canada's only official nude beaches, but the clothing-optional destination in Toronto recently ranked among the world's best for nude sunbathing.

Pour Moi, a British fashion, lingerie and swimwear retailer, recently published a list of the top 50 beaches worldwide to tan in your birthday suit, with Hanlan's Point snagging the 18th spot.

The rankings were created after analyzing beach review data from hundreds of global nude beaches, then creating an index score out of 100 based on average review scores and number of reviews.

Unsurprisingly, over half of the top 20 beaches on the list are located in Europe, which is known to be more liberal in terms of their clothing-optional beach rules.

However, some of the top-ranking nude beaches are outside of Europe, including in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Haulover Beach Park in Miami took first place, which is known for its "party vibes, gorgeous soft sands, clear waters, and that warm Florida sunshine," the article writes.

Praia de Tambaba in Brazil took second place, with Red Beach in Santorini taking third. Here's the list of top 10 nude beaches:

Haulover Beach Park - Miami, U.S. Praia de Tambaba - Joao Pessoa, Brazil Red Beach - Santorini, Greece Patara Beach - Patara, Turkey Playa de Los Muertos - Almeria, Spain Playa Zipolite - Oaxaca, Mexico Es Trenc - Mallorca, Spain Praia Do Abrico - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Banana Beach - Skiathos, Greece Paradise Beach - Mykonos, Greece

You can view the full list of 50 beaches on their website here.

When it comes to Toronto's very own Hanlan's Point Beach, the article states, "A short ferry from the city of Toronto is Hanlan's Point Beach, which has become a popular spot for locals to enjoy nature – without their swimwear!"

"The atmosphere is welcoming and friendly, so great for those trying out a spot of nudism. It's a great place to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city."

Hanlan's is particularly special as it became the world's first legal nude beach in 1890. It is also one of the oldest queer spaces in the world and a haven for 2SLGBTQ people, with city council unanimously having passed a motion recognizing it has historical queer space.

In recent years, Hanlan's has experienced some crowding and safety issues, and naturists have complained about it becoming increasingly clothed. Those looking for a quieter and clothed spot can try Ward's Island Beach, or head to the busier Centre Island Beach which is near plenty of facilities and the pier.

The nude section of Hanlan's Point Beach is nicely secluded by sand dunes and brush, shielding sunbathers from the eyes of passerbys. You can also comfortably skinny-dip if you wish, as Hanlan's is a Blue Flag beach meeting strict water quality and safety criteria.

Canada's other clothing-optional beach, Wreck Beach in Vancouver, also made the list at number 30.

For those looking to bare it all this summer, you can either take the Hanlan's Point ferry from the foot of Bay Street at Queens Quay, or hop on a water taxi from the mainland. Be sure to pack extra sunscreen for those parts that don't typically see the sunlight!