Music
Kris Pangilinan
Posted 45 minutes ago
Beyonce to perform back-to-back concerts in Toronto for her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé is making her way back to Toronto to perform for the first time in seven years.

The Queen B has announced her long-awaited return to touring after releasing her new album Renaissance with hit songs such as 'Cuff It' and 'Break My Soul'.

This is the first time in 7 years that the multi-Grammy Award winner will perform in Toronto, following her last local appearance in 2016 during her The Formation Tour.

As expected for top-billing recording artists, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be performing in the biggest concert venue in the city, the Rogers Centre.

The stadium is currently under a $300 million renovation during the Blue Jays off-season, but the first phase of renovations will conclude long before Queen B appears in back-to-back concerts on July 8th and July 9th.

Tickets are not for sale as of yet, however you can register for a notification.

Expect these tickets to sell out quick, so if you're part of the Bey Hive, it's advised to act fast and register before your opportunity to score seats run out.

Lead photo by

Beyonce/Instagram
