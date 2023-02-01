Beyonce to perform back-to-back concerts in Toronto for her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé is making her way back to Toronto to perform for the first time in seven years.

The Queen B has announced her long-awaited return to touring after releasing her new album Renaissance with hit songs such as 'Cuff It' and 'Break My Soul'.

This is the first time in 7 years that the multi-Grammy Award winner will perform in Toronto, following her last local appearance in 2016 during her The Formation Tour.

As expected for top-billing recording artists, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be performing in the biggest concert venue in the city, the Rogers Centre.

The stadium is currently under a $300 million renovation during the Blue Jays off-season, but the first phase of renovations will conclude long before Queen B appears in back-to-back concerts on July 8th and July 9th.

Tickets are not for sale as of yet, however you can register for a notification.

Expect these tickets to sell out quick, so if you're part of the Bey Hive, it's advised to act fast and register before your opportunity to score seats run out.