60 restaurants open Christmas Day in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2019 go beyond your favourite 24-hour diners and Chinese restaurants. Whether you're craving a something fancy or something more casual, there are restaurants to visit on the most joyous day of the year.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

The 24-hour restaurant by Yonge & Bloor will be open to dish out their regular menu of great late night fare.

This Indian restaurant in the Entertainment District will be open for lunch between 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wonton soup, chicken balls and Cantonese chow mein are just some of the offerings you can stuff your face with at this North York Chinese restaurant.

As always, this Vietnamese noodle house in Chinatown will be open 24-hours.

The Kosher Middle Eastern restaurant on Eglinton West will be open for regular hours on December 25. Fill up on plates of mushroom hummus and shawarma.

The English-style all-day pub attached to the Kimpton Saint George hotel will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

If you're looking for a place to grab a beer and watch the Raptors game then make your way to the Canary District. This brewpub is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

All three locations of this popular Toronto restaurant will be open for business. Load up on all your favourite diner staples while slurping on some milkshakes.

The popular Israeli brunch spot at University & Adelaide will be open for regular hours. They'll be serving up their menu of shakshuka, farmers breakfasts, and tasty desserts. Their Richmond Hill location is open too.

If you're trying to hunt down a tasty burger come December 25 head on over the Kensington Market. The Halal spot will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Satisfy cravings for siu mai and laksa noodle soup at this spot near Yonge & Eglinton. They'll be open for regular business hours.

Head to this Riverside hotel and visit their Bistro+Bar as early as 7 a.m. For the special day they'll have a $55 prix fixe menu available.

Let this diner on the Danforth take care of breakfast. They'll be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. you'll be able to down sticky rice corn dogs at this cramped boite on Byng in North York.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the ground-floor restaurant of Anndore House will be open to serve.

This Sichuan restaurant near Yonge & College is serving up spicy dishes and huge portions of chilli pepper-filled soups on Christmas Day.

Chinatown is bustling with establishments open on Christmas Day including this one on Dundas. Head over anytime between 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Get your fill of dim sum in Chinatown starting as early as 9 a.m. Fill up on deep fried shrimp rolls, sui mai and much more.

Get your fill of Pakistani and Indian cuisine at this restaurant on Finch West. They are remaining open for their regular hours.

Starting at 3 p.m. you'll be able to indulge in empanadas, tacos and enchiladas at this St. Clair West restaurant and live music venue.

Chow down on massive plates of Turkish kebabs, doner, and pide between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at this restaurant in Etobicoke.

The restaurant known for their Western-inspired Asian dishes in the Entertainment District will be keeping their doors open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Continue feasting from the night before with copious amounts of grilled steak at the Adelaide location of this popular Brazilian restaurant.

Between 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. you'll be able to get your fill of traditional Indian dishes at this spot at Yonge & Davisville.

The 24-hour diner on Dundas West won't be closing its doors for the holidays. Feel free to visit any time of the day.

The Yonge & Dundas restaurant that fries and slice up gyukatsu will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The West Queen West hotel and restaurant will be open throughout the holidays. For Christmas Day they open at 8 a.m. and will serving meals well into the night.

Both their York Mills and Yonge & St. Clair locations will be open regular hours. Stuff your face with BBQ pork buns, rice dishes, and noodles.

Both their Yonge and King locations will be open. Get your fill of Chinese food from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The stunning restaurant inside the St. Regis will be open and serving up a holiday lunch and dinner prix fixe menu.

This restaurant on Wilson Ave. in North York does Turkish breakfasts as well as kebabs and mezze. You'll be get your hands on some from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This restaurant will be just one of many open in Chinatown on Christmas Day. They'll be open regular hours.

The restaurant in the Four Seasons will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $120 per person.

The Middle Eastern restaurant on Geary will be keeping its doors open on December 25 for a Christmas brunch between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Annex staple is open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day should you need a break from spending time with your family.

Get a taste for authentic Greek pastries when you visit this spot on Pape Ave. They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fish and chips joint on West Queen West will remain open throughout the holidays. So prepare to get your fish fry on.

If you're on hunt for Bangkok-style street food on Christmas Day then you're luck as this Bayview restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 60,000 sq. feet complex of eats, games and entertainment will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an epic afternoon of fun.

The swanky restaurant located inside the Fairmont Royal York will be open bright and early at 7 a.m. and will be serving until 11 p.m.

Steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and more are all on the menu Christmas Day at this dim sum restaurant in Chinatown.

Each location of the restaurant is operating around the clock, making it a reliable choice for Korean eats on the holiday.

The John St. location of this pub will be open form 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with their regular menu of grub. They also will have a number of drink specials.

From 9 a.m to 2 a.m. devour all the dim sum your heart desires at this AYCE restaurant in Chinatown.

Come Christmas Day the restaurant at the top the Bisha Hotel will be open for brunch and dinner.

Pad Thai, pad kraprow and pla pae sa are just some of the Thai dishes available for lunch and dinner at this restaurant on Church.

If your Christmas Eve dinner didn't have enough meat make your way to this Yorkville steakhouse. They're open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Craving sushi this Christmas? This Queen West joint will be open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Heat things up on Christmas Day with a visit to this Chinatown restaurant specializing in spicy Sichuan dishes and food served on skewers. They'll be open for regular hours.

The Middle Eastern joint on Queen West will be for regular hours and dishing out laffa. Their other outposts are open too but hours may vary.

From noon until 10 p.m. this restaurant found in Little India will be churning out giant dosa filled with a spiced potato stuffing, chana bhatura, and much more.

The popular Chinatown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. to help you indulge all day and late at night.

The Metropolitan Hotel's Chinese restaurant will be open to serve from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The regular menu of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and fish dinners will be available at this Jewish restaurant in North York between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This Yorkville institution is open year round serving up their menu of burgers, nachos and cocktails.

Get your fill of cheap eats and drinks at this bar on Yonge Street. Their other locations Queen Street Warehouse, El Furniture Warehouse and The Dime will also be open regular hours.

The restaurant inside Delta will be open for the entire. Head over for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

The Habourfront, Bloor, North York and Markham outposts of one of Toronto's best ramen joints will be open for all your ramen cravings come December 25.

The Turkish bakery and cafe on King West will be staying open come the holidays. Visit on December 25 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.