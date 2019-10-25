The Best Ramen in Toronto
The best ramen in Toronto is the perfect bowl of Japanese noodles. There are regional variations to ramen, but regardless of your preference, expertly-made broth and perfectly cooked noodles are a must. Choose your ramen-ya and get yourself a one-way ticket to Flavour Town.
Here’s the best ramen in Toronto.
You won’t find anywhere else in the city that makes wok-fried red miso ramen than at Isshin, which has, aside from its original College store, locations on West Queen West and Assembly Chef’s Hall. Their Black Sesame Tan Tan is famous, but their vegetarian bowl deserves some recognition, too.
Pork bone broth is made fresh daily. Perfectly chewy noodles and half a dozen different bowls of soups (including a delicious creamy tonkotsu) make this place a favourite. They have seven stores now (half of them are just for takeout), but there’s no doubt they have more on the way.
Known for being part of the Japanese brand that’s won the Bib Gourmand multiple times, dining at Konjiki means eating Michelin Star-level ramen. There’s two locations (one’s in North York behind a dessert cafe and the others in an historic building), meaning two slightly different menus to explore.
Hector Vasquez of Konjiki, Kinton Ramen, Ramen Isshin, Yannie Lai of Santouka, Kyouka Ramen, @anthoni.foodlab of Tokyo Ramen
