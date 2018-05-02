The best food courts in Toronto can be sought out on the glitzy upper levels of malls and in the bustling confines of downtown office buildings. The safe havens of tired shoppers, frugal students, those looking for a taste of home or to try something new, you might want to visit almost every counter at these spots.

Here are the best food courts in Toronto.

Dozens of food options can be found on two levels at this legendary Chinese mall at Kennedy and Steeles. There’s Sun's Kitchen, Prairie Lamb Kabob, Saigon Station, Potato Noodle Soup of Bai and more bubble tea than you can shake a stick at.

Dozens of options within this food-dedicated area of the Eaton Centre at the Yonge & Dundas end include Urban Herbivore, Froshberg Gelato, Liberty Noodle and a Ruby Thai.

There's good options all over this Financial District building at King and Bay but you want to hear to the mezzanine level where you'll find options like Maman, iQ Food Co. and Kid Lee.

This long time favourite near the AGO mostly catering to OCAD students has options for sushi, pho, Italian, bubble tea, coffee, Greek, Thai, and more, and there’s a Mean Bao in here.

This always buzzing food fall near University and Richmond in the Financial District newer takes the concept of food court to a whole new level with rainbow lattes, confetti-filled cakes, sushi, tacos and more available at the various stations within.

Yorkdale Mall asks you to take a flight of escalators up three floors to get to its food court where familiar names like Amaya Express, Big Smoke Burger and La Paloma compete with classic chains New York Fries, Manchu Wok and Teriyaki Experience.

Buster’s Sea Cove, Delica Kitchen and KoHa Pacifica Kitchen are just some of the lunch options contained within this Financial District food court.

Those in the know head to this Latin American mall's food court near Finch and Weston where you can secretly get some of the best Latin American food from Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador and Cuba.

Hidden in the back of this flea market building near Downsview Park is a hidden gem of a food court where non-chain vendors serve up cheap eats that reflect the city's diversity with options for Jamaican, Peruvian, Mexican, Afghani, Italian and way more.