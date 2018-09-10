The Best Cheap Sushi in Toronto
The best cheap sushi in Toronto is proof that budget sushi dining doesn't always mean AYCE. These restaurants serve up quality rolls considering the price, with lunch specials and bento box deals that will fill you up without emptying the bank account.
Here's the best cheap sushi in Toronto.
The hulking rolls from this Northtown Way restaurant are a North York classic. Service is pretty cut and dry but the sushi is absolutely worth it. All their rolls run for under $10 and come stuffed with all your fave ingredients for a meal more filling than most.
An itty bitty hidden gem, Pearl Sushi in Mimico may not have enough room to fit more than two people but it's got a huge menu of special dinner bento boxes, classic makis (the most expensive is $5.50) and daily specials served with miso that are worth cramming into this hole-in-the-wall for.
Liberty Village is takeout central, so it's no wonder they've got a decent option for sushi to-go. The biggest draw here might be their "fusion maki" which are their own creative signature rolls. These come pretty big, and mostly run around $13.95 for 10 pieces. As a bonus, all rolls here come with free miso soup.
Kibo Sushi House, @stanleyliu_ of Sushi On Bloor, @watsonemilyjane of Kibo, @fanfoodto of Sushi Inn, @canadianbites of Sushi Bong, @cyn_f of To-Ne Sushi, @lanzderic of Ni-Ji Sushi, Alexa Ensinger of Pearl Sushi, Kevin Charles of In Japan, whiskytanuki
