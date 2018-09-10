Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Sushi Toronto

The Best Cheap Sushi in Toronto

The best cheap sushi in Toronto is proof that budget sushi dining doesn't always mean AYCE. These restaurants serve up quality rolls considering the price, with lunch specials and bento box deals that will fill you up without emptying the bank account.

Here's the best cheap sushi in Toronto.

Sushi on Bloor
1

Sushi on Bloor

This longtime Annex favourite lures in the lunchtime crowds with specials that last until 5 p.m. You can get an eight-piece roll plus a six-piece maki, including soup and a salad, all for under $8.75. If you draw it out long enough that can basically be dinner too.

Kibo Sushi (Rosedale)
2

Kibo Sushi (Rosedale)

With numerous locations around the city, nearly all Kibos in Toronto stay busy with takeout orders and delivery. Dining in is an option too: here you'll find relatively cheap servings of specialty rolls in fairly big portions.

Sushi Inn
3

Sushi Inn

Despite being in Yorkville, Sushi Inn is surprisingly inexpensive. Lunch specials like California rolls with futo maki cost just under $10, and their sushi bar maki average around $10.25 for a variety of different rolls like deep fried hamachi or eel.

Sushi Bong
4

Sushi Bong

The hulking rolls from this Northtown Way restaurant are a North York classic. Service is pretty cut and dry but the sushi is absolutely worth it. All their rolls run for under $10 and come stuffed with all your fave ingredients for a meal more filling than most.

Tone Sushi
5

Tone Sushi

A comfortable environment and quality cheap sushi keeps this Queen West restaurant consistently busy. The most notable thing here is the presentation. Rolls here aren't too rice-heavy and generally have a good flavour; considering the quality of the menu items, it's a steal.

Ni-Ji Sushi
6

Ni-Ji Sushi

This Scarborough shrine to fresh sushi is a favourite among locals, who flock to feast on six pieces of California rolls for only $5.95. Their sushi dinners are equally impressive, with combos serving up 18 pieces of maki for just $16.95 or 15 pieces of sashimi for just under $20.

Pearl Sushi
7

Pearl Sushi

An itty bitty hidden gem, Pearl Sushi in Mimico may not have enough room to fit more than two people but it's got a huge menu of special dinner bento boxes, classic makis (the most expensive is $5.50) and daily specials served with miso that are worth cramming into this hole-in-the-wall for.

AI Sushi
8

AI Sushi

This bustling spot with locations in Markham and Richmond Hill specializes in cheap takeout sushi. Their trays are phenomenally inexpensive (40 pieces of sashimi and rolls for just $30) and basic maki hovers around the $4.99 mark. It's no wonder this Markham restaurant gets so busy.

In Japan
9

In Japan

Liberty Village is takeout central, so it's no wonder they've got a decent option for sushi to-go. The biggest draw here might be their "fusion maki" which are their own creative signature rolls. These come pretty big, and mostly run around $13.95 for 10 pieces. As a bonus, all rolls here come with free miso soup.

