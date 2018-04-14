The top 26 barber shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Barber shops in Toronto will get you lined up, faded, and looking fresh. If your current go-to just isn’t cutting it, maybe it’s time to move on to one of these spots and form a new barber bond.

Here are my picks for top barber shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Head to Mancave for a mix of old school and modern. Get yourself a full experience of pampering from head to hands with a wash and cut, hand massage, hand wax and facial.

Bloorcourt

Get a classic shave at the in the retro swivelly chairs at Hollow Ground Barber. There’s nothing like a hot towel on your face to soothe the pores after a pro shave. They also do quick trims and full head shaves; expect lines.

Cabbagetown

Play a round of pool with your buddies while you each wait your turn in the barber’s chair at this spacious location of Hastings for a hair-day hangout.

Church Wellesley Village

For the days when you don’t have time to play around, Ho’s Place is the spot to get affordable, efficient cuts by no-nonsense folks who know what they’re doing.

CityPlace

With humble beginnings in his friends’ basements to shaping the multimillion dollar scalp of Kyle Lowry, In The Cut owner Justin Radam is undoubtedly the go-to barber in the CityPlace towers.

Prince Cut Kings, run by Justin “Prince” Picones, has made quite a name for itself with ex-clientele like Drake and The Weeknd – pretty impressive considering it’s a one-man operation running out of Red9ine Tattoo.

Dundas West

Grab a meal from neighbouring Lakeview Restaurant before heading to the pros at Town Barber to take advantage of post-meal sleepies with a relaxing cut or shave.

Etobicoke

Cluttered head to toe with all the accoutrements of a retro barbershop, The Nite Owl is a tiny space run by Brian Hurson, a barber whose own facial hair will assure you your beard is in the right hands.

Financial District

Located in Commerce Court, Taylor & Colt is almost more of a spa than a barbershop; they offer grooming services from hair styling to laser hair removal.

Forest Hill

You can’t go more old school than Forest Hill Barbershop. This hair institution has been open since 1931 (they even host their own golf tournament) serving generations of regulars and locals with classic cuts.

Harbord Village

If you’ve got long hair, Glassbox is the place for you. These barbers will work with your lengthy tresses in a super airy space, pool table included.

Junction

With checkered floors, an old school till and, of course, an eponymous mounted stag’s head on the wall, Stag Head is a Junction favourite and shaves a pretty mean fade too.

Kensington Market

Probably one of the most popular barber shops in Toronto, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll encounter a walk-in lineup at Crow’s Nest, but a cut at this place is well worth the wait.

Koreatown

Getting a haircut at Gus the Other Barber is sort of like having your hair done in the middle of a soccer stadium, mid-game. Let your eyes wander over the plethora of soccer memorabilia as you get a trim at this decades-old Greek institution.

Leslieville

Little London’s second location on Gerrard East does cuts for all ages. Word is spreading and the location is getting busier, so guarantee yourself a spot with an appointment.

Liberty Village

Expect professional, consistent hair jobs from the folks at the Village Barbershop. It’s a slim pickins area for go-to affordable barbers, so these guys easily take the cake for best cut.

Little Italy

The folks at Blood and Bandages operate out of a super cozy spot filled with manly yet homey little knick knacks. They also make their own water-soluble paste and pomade that you won’t find anywhere else.

Mount Pleasant

With several locations around the city, Mankind is a series of grooming studios that was one of the first to put Toronto men onto the joys of urban salon-ing, offering everything from skin care to massages.

North York

The owner of I Barbieri, Anthony Del Maestro, has his roots in the salon industry, and his process is more detail-oriented than other quick cuts; a good thing, because you never want to sacrifice quality for trendiness.

Parkdale

Adding drinks to any spa-eque experience is never a bad idea, hence the reason why Rod, Gun and Barbers is so great. Just like their first Junction location, you can get packages that come with a cut, cigar, and a beer from their bar.

Queen West

Cuts and shaves are more expensive at Original Grooming Experts, but their “Hangover Treatment” is actually a perfect weekend morning steal, with a paraffin hand wax, hot towel and wash with conditioning.

Roncesvalles

After seeing the amalgamation of auto decor and barbershop motifs, you’ll realize why the name Driven Barber is actually so funny. This space offers services seven days a week including beard treatments and colouring.

Upper Beaches

Cut N Run is a great shop, from its super affordable prices to its barbers and community vibe. It should be noted that they have Wutang symbol-shaped mirrors, which pretty much shoots them straight to the top of the best barber shop list, IMO.

West Queen West

Just around the corner from Trinity Bellwoods, Garrison’s is where you want to go for a relaxing cut and a nice chat.

Yonge and Dundas

Follow the crown symbol to find Throne, the undisputed go-to right now for lineups and fades of all levels. These guys are the hottest spot for trendy cuts.

Yorkville

There’s no shortage of competition in this area for hair spots, but Axe & Hachet fuses salon quality with the barber shop vibe. Head here if you’re looking for a professional job without feeling too uppity.